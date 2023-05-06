Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, dismissed for a three-ball duck during the side’s match against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, recorded his 16th ‘no score’ in the Indian Premier League. This is now the most by any batter in the league’s history

Sharma has now surpassed Sunil Narine, Mandeep Singh and Dinesh Karthik, who were at the top of the list alongside the MI veteran before the start of the 49th IPL 2023 fixture.

Rohit, who had scored a three-ball duck in his previous game as well, decided to pass his opening slot to Australian all-rounder Cameron Green during the away game. The plan bombed and Green departed in the second over itself on a paltry score of 6 (4b, 4x1). Ishan Kishan, the other opener, survived another three balls before taking the long walk too.

Not opening for MI for the first time in 62 innings over five years, Rohit’s walked in at No. 3 only to offer a simple catch to Ravindra Jadeja at gully while trying to play a lap shot minutes later.

Rohit also has the most ducks for an Indian in the Twenty20 format. The closest to him on this unceremonious leaderboard is Karthik.