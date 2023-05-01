IPL 2023: Jaiswal has taken his batting to next level, says Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has lavished praise on Yashasvi Jaiswal, saying he was surprised with the power the youngster packed in his strokes.

The 21-year-old scored his first IPL century, a blazing 124-run knock which helped the Royals score 212 for seven. He had 16 boundaries and eight sixes in his 62-ball innings.

“I watched him (Jaiswal) last year, this year he’s taken his game to a next level. I asked him ‘where did you get the power from’. He said he’s been going to the gym, that’s good for him, good for Indian cricket and RR as well,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

Jaiswal, who was adjudged ‘Player of the Match’, said he wants to keep working hard and focus on the process.

“When I completed my century, I didn’t know whether the ball went to the boundary. So I thanked God for everything. That was the highlight. Days like this definitely can happen.

“I want to focus on the process and work hard, and have the belief. I have been positive and am maintaining a good, fit lifestyle which is helping. I enjoy playing the straight drive and cover drive, that gives me a lot of confidence,” said Jaiswal.

Despite the young opener’s knock, the Royals lost the match by six wickets with three deliveries to spare, thanks to the three successive sixes hit by Tim David (45 not out) in the last over.

“Was pleasing to see how we chased down the target. Last game too, we came close and we back ourselves to chase them down. So it was pleasing. Tim (David) has got a lot of ability and power. At the back end that helps and is good to have,” Rohit said.

The skipper also said that Jofra Archer returning to the side and bowling full tilt was a big positive.

“Jofra’s had a massive injury, with bowlers we knew they need match practice. But his pace was a big positive and we thought Sky’s innings like that was around the corner.” Royals skipper Sanju Samson conceded Suryakumar Yadav and Tim David took the match away from them at the Wankhede Stadium.

Suryakumar Yadav’s half-century (55 off 29 balls) and a 62-run unbeaten stand between Tim David (45 not out off 14 balls) and Tilak Varma (29 not out off 21) proved to be decisive.

Tall West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder was the most expensive of the Royals bowlers conceding 55 runs in just 3.3 overs at an economy nearing 16 runs per over.

Also Read Multi-league T20 deals spook boards in changing landscape

Samson said the special innings from David turned the match on its head.

“At the timeout, we were thinking that with the way Sky (Surya) was going, we were thinking of fighting it out and we were almost there. But Tim David did something special,” said Samson after the match.

The Royals skipper added that even in loss, the team was setting high standards in all departments of the game.

“It was kind of wet (outfield because of the dew), not that wet, we were expecting it but had the experience to deal with it.

“The way we’ve been playing, with the last nine games ending with us winning or coming close, illustrates the high standards at which we’ve been playing. Jaiswal ended up on the wrong side but very happy for him personally.”