Rohit Sharma's message to fans after Mumbai Indians falls to eighth loss on the trot

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma thanked fans and well wishers who have shown 'undying loyalty' to the club despite a horrifying run in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League.

Mumbai has lost all eight games it has played so far and is inching dangerously close to the all-time highest losing streak - 11 (Pune Warriors India in 2012-13 and Delhi Daredevils in 2014-15).

"We haven’t put our best foot forward in this tournament but that happens,many sporting giants have gone through this phase but I love this team and it’s environment," Sharma tweeted on Monday.

We haven’t put our best foot forward in this tournament but that happens,many sporting giants have gone through this phase but I love this team and it’s environment. Also want to appreciate our well wishers who’ve shown faith and undying loyalty to this team so far @mipaltan — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 25, 2022

Not only has an inexperienced bowling attack troubled the new-look side, Mumbai's prospects have also been hurt by an underperforming batting unit.

Their most expensive auction buy, Ishan Kishan's (INR 15.25 CR) performance graph has dipped drastically after fifties in the first two games. Lack of quality all rounders, with Hardik and Krunal Pandya doing well with other franchises, is also hurting the side and is underlined by Kieron Pollard's lukewarm season so far.



READ | Mumbai Indians losing streak extends to eight in IPL 2022, on brink of elimination

Sharma himself has had an underwhelming season so far. Here are his scores so far in IPL 2022:

vs DC - 41 (32b) - Kuldeep Yadav

vs RR - 10 (5b) - Prasidh Krishna

vs KKR - 3 (12b) - Umesh Yadav

vs RCB - 26 (15b) - Harshal Patel

vs PBKS - 28 (17b) - Kagiso Rabada

vs LSG - 6 (7b) - Avesh Khan

vs CSK - 0 (2b) - Mukesh Choudha

vs LSG - 39 (31b) - Krunal Pandya

Total: 153 runs in eight matches, average: 19.12; SR: 126.45

"Also want to appreciate our well wishers who’ve shown faith and undying loyalty to this team so far," he added.

Mumbai Indians next play Rajasthan Royals on April 30.