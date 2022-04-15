IPL 2022: Well-oiled Capitals the next hurdle for RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be hoping to return to winning ways when it meets Delhi Capitals in an Indian Premier League clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

After three consecutive wins, RCB was defeated by Chennai Super Kings in its last outing, and ahead of a key game, the team, led by Faf du Plessis this season, will have to regroup.

With Harshal Patel likely to be available for selection, RCB’s pace bowling department will be bolstered. Harshal has been a vital cog in the wheel for RCB, adding value with his variations and the ability to bowl in the death overs, and his return will be a boost.

All eyes on Kohli

In batting, the team will depend on captain du Plessis and Anuj Rawat for a brisk start, while the middle order would revolve around Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed. Virat Kohli has a couple of 40-plus scores, but he has lacked the consistency; the team will expect runs from him for this game.

The Capitals come into the fixture on the back of a convincing win against Kolkata Knight Riders, and its bowling unit looks potent and well-oiled. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav is the top wicket-taker with 10 scalps, while pacer Khaleel Ahmed has picked up seven wickets.

Prithvi Shaw’s form - he has hit two attacking half-centuries - and David Warner’s experience have ensured that there is solidity at the top. However, there have been troubles in the middle order and the team will hope for captain Rishabh Pant to step up.

Delhi physio Patrick Farhart, meanwhile, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is being monitored by the medical team.