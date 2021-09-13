Home IPL News Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 matches: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues RR, IPL 2021 full schedule: Check the complete list of Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2021 fixtures, match timings. Team Sportstar JAIPUR 13 September, 2021 10:42 IST Rajasthan Royals will be led by Sanju Samson this season. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar JAIPUR 13 September, 2021 10:42 IST As the second leg of the tournament begins in the United Arab Emirates, Rajasthan Royals will be without the services of its three genuine match-winners — Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler. Placed fifth in the table, Royals have plenty to catch up if it needs to make it to the knock-out stage, and the conditions in the UAE could be a huge factor.Here's the complete list of fixtures, venues match timings for the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals.1. 21-09-2021 - Dubai - Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, 7.30pm2. 25-09 - Abu Dhabi - Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, 3.30pm3. 27-09 - Dubai - Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7.30pm IPL 2021 schedule, full match time table, venues, timings and date Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues Punjab Kings IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues 4. 29-09 - Dubai - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7.30pm5. 02-10 - Abu Dhabi - Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30pm6. 05-10 - Sharjah - Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, 7.30pm7. 07-10 - Sharjah - Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7.30pm Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :