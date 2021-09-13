Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 matches: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues

As the second leg of the tournament begins in the United Arab Emirates, Rajasthan Royals will be without the services of its three genuine match-winners — Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler. Placed fifth in the table, Royals have plenty to catch up if it needs to make it to the knock-out stage, and the conditions in the UAE could be a huge factor.

Here's the complete list of fixtures, venues match timings for the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals.

1. 21-09-2021 - Dubai - Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, 7.30pm

2. 25-09 - Abu Dhabi - Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, 3.30pm

3. 27-09 - Dubai - Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7.30pm

4. 29-09 - Dubai - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7.30pm

5. 02-10 - Abu Dhabi - Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30pm

6. 05-10 - Sharjah - Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, 7.30pm

7. 07-10 - Sharjah - Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7.30pm