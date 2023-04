Rajasthan Royals had won the game in Chennai by three runs and were at the top of the table after five games but that place has now been taken over by Chennai Super Kings.

Chennai Super Kings Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Akash Singh

Rajasthan Royals Probable XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma Adam Zampa, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

RR vs CSK Dream 11 Team Prediction Wicket-keepers: Sanju Samson (VC), MS Dhoni (C) Batters: Jos Buttler, Yasasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja Bowlers: Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Abdul Basith, Akash Vasisht, Donavon Ferreira, Murugan Ashwin, KM Asif, Riyan Parag, Joe Root, Adam Zampa, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Kunal Singh Rathore

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu