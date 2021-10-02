IPL News RR vs CSK, IPL 2021 LIVE Scorecard: Rajasthan Royals faces Chennai Super Kings in must-win game IPL 2021, CSK vs RR Updates: Get the LIVE cricket score, commentary and highlights of today's match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Team Sportstar Abu Dhabi Last Updated: 02 October, 2021 17:38 IST Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina during IPL 2021 - Sportzpics for IPL Team Sportstar Abu Dhabi Last Updated: 02 October, 2021 17:38 IST Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE scorecard of the IPL 2021 match between CSK and RR at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.Stay tuned! The scorecard goes live at 07:30PM IST.