Home IPL 2020 News RR vs CSK Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Bravo unlikely for first game against Steve Smith's Royals CSK vs RR Team Predicted Playing 11 Match Day, LIVE Squad Updates: Chennai Super Kings faces Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah. Team Sportstar 22 September, 2020 13:51 IST Steve Smith will lead the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020. - R.V. MOORTHY Team Sportstar 22 September, 2020 13:51 IST Steve Smith is back as the full-time captain of Rajasthan Royals for this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), and the team has an exciting blend of youth and experience at its disposal. The Royals have bought Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kartik Tyagi and Akash Singh – three of India’s top performers at the Under-19 World Cup held earlier this year. Here's the Predicted Playing XI for RR's match vs CSK at Sharjah.READ| IPL 2020: RR vs CSK - Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for RR PREDICTED XI1. Yashasvi Jaiswal2. Steve Smith (C/Overseas)3. Sanju Samson (Wk)4. David Miller (Overseas)5. Robin Uthappa6. Riyan Parag7. Shreyas Gopal8. Jofra Archer (Overseas)9. Kartik Tyagi10. Jaydev Unadkat11. Andrew Tye (Overseas)READ| IPL 2020, RR vs CSK preview: Smith all set to start Royals' campaign CSK PREDICTED XIKey to Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) success has been its decision to stick to its tried-and-tested method of turning to experienced campaigners. However, for the 2020 campaign, CSK will be missing Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, both of whom have been regular features in the competition since its inception in 2008. Here's the Predicted Playing XI for CSK's match vs RR at Sharjah.1. Shane Watson (Overseas)2. Faf du Plessis (Overseas)3. Murali Vijay4. Ambati Rayudu5. Kedar Jadhav6. M. S. Dhoni (C & Wk)7. Ravindra Jadeja8. Sam Curran (Overseas)9. Piyush Chawla10. Deepak Chahar11. Josh Hazlewood (Overseas) Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos