RR vs CSK Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Bravo unlikely for first game against Steve Smith's Royals

Steve Smith is back as the full-time captain of Rajasthan Royals for this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), and the team has an exciting blend of youth and experience at its disposal. The Royals have bought Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kartik Tyagi and Akash Singh – three of India’s top performers at the Under-19 World Cup held earlier this year. Here's the Predicted Playing XI for RR's match vs CSK at Sharjah.

READ| IPL 2020: RR vs CSK - Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for

RR PREDICTED XI

1. Yashasvi Jaiswal

2. Steve Smith (C/Overseas)

3. Sanju Samson (Wk)

4. David Miller (Overseas)

5. Robin Uthappa

6. Riyan Parag

7. Shreyas Gopal

8. Jofra Archer (Overseas)

9. Kartik Tyagi

10. Jaydev Unadkat

11. Andrew Tye (Overseas)

READ| IPL 2020, RR vs CSK preview: Smith all set to start Royals' campaign

CSK PREDICTED XI

Key to Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) success has been its decision to stick to its tried-and-tested method of turning to experienced campaigners. However, for the 2020 campaign, CSK will be missing Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, both of whom have been regular features in the competition since its inception in 2008. Here's the Predicted Playing XI for CSK's match vs RR at Sharjah.

1. Shane Watson (Overseas)

2. Faf du Plessis (Overseas)

3. Murali Vijay

4. Ambati Rayudu

5. Kedar Jadhav

6. M. S. Dhoni (C & Wk)

7. Ravindra Jadeja

8. Sam Curran (Overseas)

9. Piyush Chawla

10. Deepak Chahar

11. Josh Hazlewood (Overseas)