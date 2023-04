RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Impact Player Picks, Predicted XI, squads for today

Rajasthan Royals will take on Delhi Capitals in the 11th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday.

Here is a look at what the playing XIs could look like and the Impact Player options available for both teams.

Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI (Batting first): Jos Buttler/Joe Root, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult.

Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI (Bowling first): Jos Buttler/Joe Root, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma.

Impact Player options: Devdutt Padikkal, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, KC Cariappa, Abdul Basith.

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI (Batting first): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (c), Rovman Powell, Phil Salt/Rilee Rossouw, Aman Khan, Abishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Manish Pandey, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar.

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI (Bowling first): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (c), Rovman Powell, Phil Salt/Rilee Rossouw, Aman Khan, Abishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed/Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar.

Impact Player options: Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Chetan Sakariya.

RR VS DC DREAM11 PREDICTION Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (vc) Batters: David Warner, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal All-rounders:Axar Patel (c), Jason Holder Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal Team Composition: RR 7:4 DC Credits Left: 6.0