RR vs DC head-to-head record in IPL: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals stats, most runs, wickets

Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will face off in the 11th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday. While Delhi has lost both its matches so far in the tournament, Rajasthan too is coming off a narrow five-run defeat against Punjab Kings after winning its opening game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

RR VS DC HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 26 Rajasthan Royals won: 13 Delhi Capitals won: 13 Last result: Delhi Capitals won by eight wickets (DY Patil 2022) Last five results: RR won - 2; DC won - 3

RR VS DC HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN IPL RR (highest score) vs DC: 222/2 (20) - Rajasthan Royals won by 15 runs (Wankhede 2022) RR (lowest score) vs DC: 115/9 (20) - Rajasthan Royals lost by five wickets (Delhi 2019) DC (highest score) vs RR: 207/8 (20) - Delhi Capitals lost by 15 runs (Wankhede 2022) DC (lowest score) vs RR: 87 (16.1) - Delhi Capitals lost by 105 runs (Wankhede 2008) RR (highest individual score) vs DC: Jos Buttler 116 (65) - Wankhede (April 2022) RR (best bowling figures) vs DC: Shane Watson 3/10 (3) - Wankhede (May 2008) DC (highest individual score) vs RR: Mitchell Marsh 89 (62) - DY Patil (May 2022) DC (best bowling figures) vs RR: Pawan Negi 4/18 (4) - Jaipur (May 2012)

MOST RUNS IN RR VS DC MATCHES IN IPL

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Ajinkya Rahane (RR, DC) 15 611 61.10 133.40 105* Rishabh Pant (DC) 9 357 59.50 170.00 78* Virender Sehwag (DC) 11 295 26.81 164.80 75

MOST WICKETS IN RR VS DC MATCHES IN IPL