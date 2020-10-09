RR vs DC, IPL 2020 Live Score Updates: Delhi aims to maintain winning momentum against Rajasthan

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of IPL 2020, Match 23 between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals at the Sharjah Cricket stadium in Sharjah.

The Preview

Rajasthan Royals is back in Sharjah. The team will be hoping to return to winning ways against Delhi Capitals on Friday.

After winning the first two games at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the Royals have lost the next three. Steve Smith's men will be desperate for a turnaround. They could not have wished for a better venue to put their campaign back on the rail. It was on this ground that they completed their stunning chase of 227 – the highest in the IPL history – against Kings XI Punjab.

Later, Royals was outplayed by Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. It certainly has to come up with a much improved show if it has to turn the table on Delhi, which is looking in great shape and form.

The squads:

Rajasthan Royals

Steve Smith (Captain), Jos Buttler (Wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran and Anuj Rawat.

Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Marcus Stoinis, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harshal Patel and Lalit Yadav.

Match Details

Game No. 22: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Date: October 9, Friday.

Time: 7:30 p.m.