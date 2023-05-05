Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
Matches played: 4
Rajasthan Royals won: 1
Gujarat Titans won: 3
Last result: Rajasthan Royals won by three wickets (Ahmedabad; 2023)
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul P A, Joe Root.
Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Dasun Shanaka (replacement), Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma.
Two sides that have played some sparkling cricket this IPL season come face to face on Friday. The reverse fixture featuring Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium should be fascinating.
Titans, the defending champion, is sitting atop the table, but Royals, the winner of the inaugural edition, could take that place if it wins. Both sides should want to put the defeat in their last matches behind them.
Yashasvi Jaiswal’s brilliant two-run-a-ball 124 would have been enough to win most T20 matches, but Mumbai Indians chased down a big total at the Wankhede Stadium. The elegant left-hander is going through a breakthrough season.
