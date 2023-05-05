RR vs GT PREVIEW

Two sides that have played some sparkling cricket this IPL season come face to face on Friday. The reverse fixture featuring Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium should be fascinating.

Titans, the defending champion, is sitting atop the table, but Royals, the winner of the inaugural edition, could take that place if it wins. Both sides should want to put the defeat in their last matches behind them.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s brilliant two-run-a-ball 124 would have been enough to win most T20 matches, but Mumbai Indians chased down a big total at the Wankhede Stadium. The elegant left-hander is going through a breakthrough season.

FULL PREVIEW BY P.K. AJITH KUMAR: