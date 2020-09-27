IPL 2020: RR vs KXIP - Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in a 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE on Sunday.

The two teams have faced each other 19 times in the IPL so far, and Rajasthan holds a 10-9 head-to-head win/loss record over KXIP.

Last season, Kings XI beat the Royals in both the encounters, including the match which saw Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin running out Rajasthan opener Jos Buttler at the non-striker's end before bowling a delivery.

KXIP had batted first in both the outings versus RR in the 2019 IPL edition and went on to make 180-plus scores. It won the first game by 14 runs and the reverse fixture by 12 runs, while RR scored exactly 170 both times.

When the two franchises faced off during the 2014 IPL's UAE leg, Kings XI had defeated the Royals by seven wickets.

Overall, Rajasthan has won the IPL trophy once during the inaugural season and made the playoffs in three other seasons. Meanwhile, Punjab has reached only one summit clash in 2014 and qualified for the playoffs only one other instance in 2008.

RR's new-recruit Robin Uthappa has scored 717 runs at a strike rate of 137.35 against KXIP in the IPL so far, while England star Buttler has amassed 335 runs at an average of 47.85 in seven games versus Punjab.

On the other hand, new Kings XI skipper K. L. Rahul has accumulated 275 runs at an average of 55 and strike rate of 127.31 in seven clashes against the Royals.