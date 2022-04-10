RR vs LSG, IPL 2022 live: Dream11 Fantasy Team, Playing 11 Prediction, Squads, Where to watch online

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 20 of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

RR vs LSG PLAYING 11 PREDICTION

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul, Quinton De Kock, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, K Gowtham, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi.

RR vs LSG DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM LEAGUE PREDICTION

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler (c), Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul

Batters: Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni (vc), Devdutt Padikkal

All-rounders: Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Ravi Bishnoi

Team Composition: RR 4:7 LSG Credits Left: 4.0

RR vs LSG HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

This is the first time these two sides will meet each other.

RR vs LSG IPL 2021 TOSS RESULTS

RAJASTHAN ROYALS

TOTAL MATCHES: 14

TOSSES WON: 8 LOST: 6

RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS: MATCHES WON - 3/8 MATCHES LOST - 5/8

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS: MATCHES WON - 2/6 MATCHES LOST - 4/6

RR V PBKS - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 4 RUNS

RR V DC - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR WON BY 3 WICKETS

CSK V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 45 RUNS

RCB V RR - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 10 WICKETS

RR V KKR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR WON BY 6 WICKETS

MI V RR - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 7 WICKETS

RR V SRH - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR WON BY 55 RUNS

PBKS V RR - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR WON BY 2 RUNS

DC V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 33 RUNS

SRH V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO BAT - RR LOST BY 7 WICKETS

RR vs RCB - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR LOST BY 7 WICKETS

RR V CSK - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR WON BY 7 WICKETS

RR V MI - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR LOST BY 9 WICKETS

KKR V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 86 RUNS

LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS

This is LSG's maiden IPL edition.

RR vs LSG FULL SQUADS

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Arunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Evin Lewis, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Kyle Mayers, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni, Manan Vohra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma.

