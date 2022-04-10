IPL News RR vs LSG, IPL 2022 live: Dream11 Fantasy Team, Playing 11 Prediction, Squads, Where to watch online LSG vs RR, IPL 2022 LIVE: Here's the playing XI, toss, stats and team updates for the Indian Premier League match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants. Team Sportstar Mumbai Last Updated: 10 April, 2022 12:25 IST RR celebrate the dismissal of Rohit Sharma. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar Mumbai Last Updated: 10 April, 2022 12:25 IST Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 20 of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.RR vs LSG PLAYING 11 PREDICTIONRajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna. Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul, Quinton De Kock, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, K Gowtham, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi.RR vs LSG DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM LEAGUE PREDICTIONWicketkeepers: Jos Buttler (c), Quinton de Kock, KL RahulBatters: Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni (vc), Devdutt PadikkalAll-rounders: Krunal Pandya, Jason HolderBowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Ravi BishnoiTeam Composition: RR 4:7 LSG Credits Left: 4.0RR vs LSG HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORDThis is the first time these two sides will meet each other.RR vs LSG IPL 2021 TOSS RESULTSRAJASTHAN ROYALSTOTAL MATCHES: 14TOSSES WON: 8 LOST: 6RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS: MATCHES WON - 3/8 MATCHES LOST - 5/8RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS: MATCHES WON - 2/6 MATCHES LOST - 4/6RR V PBKS - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 4 RUNSRR V DC - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR WON BY 3 WICKETSCSK V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 45 RUNSRCB V RR - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 10 WICKETSRR V KKR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR WON BY 6 WICKETSMI V RR - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 7 WICKETSRR V SRH - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR WON BY 55 RUNSPBKS V RR - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR WON BY 2 RUNSDC V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 33 RUNSSRH V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO BAT - RR LOST BY 7 WICKETSRR vs RCB - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR LOST BY 7 WICKETSRR V CSK - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR WON BY 7 WICKETSRR V MI - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR LOST BY 9 WICKETSKKR V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 86 RUNSLUCKNOW SUPER GIANTSThis is LSG's maiden IPL edition.RR vs LSG FULL SQUADSRoyal Challengers Bangalore: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Arunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell. Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Evin Lewis, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Kyle Mayers, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni, Manan Vohra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma.Mumbai Indians: WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH RR vs LSG LIVE?The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will be aired live on the Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals will be available on Disney+Hotstar.