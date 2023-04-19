RR vs LSG Toss, IPL 2023: Will coin flip favour Samson’s Royals or Rahul’s Super Giants?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has returned to its original, pre-COVID-19, home-and-away format for the first time since 2019.

In 2020, the IPL took place behind closed doors across three venues in UAE - Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. In 2021 too, the tournament was held across four venues - Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Chennai - before it was again moved to the UAE.

The return to home-and-away format has meant that the captain correctly calling out the side of the coin will have a marginal advantage of maximising home conditions.

Rajasthan Royals will face the Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday. Both RR and LSG have won one toss each in the only two previous encounters.

