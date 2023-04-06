RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Want to keep winning momentum going, says Punjab skipper Dhawan

Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan said that he was calm and composed in the final moments of the match as Rajasthan Royals almost snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

Chasing 198 runs to win, Rajasthan rode on late pyrotechnics from Imapct player Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer to almost pull off a sensational victory. However, Dhawan pinned his hopes on Sam Curran and the bowler defended 16 runs in his final over to hand Punjab a thrilling win.

“There were some nervous moments, I was trying to keep my calm and discussing plans with my bowlers. Was happy with the score we put up. We scoring 197 and my bowlers giving those early wickets and then Nathan came in and bowled supebly. It was a full team effort,” Dhawan said after the match.

Punjab has got a superb start in this edition winning two consecutive games on the trot and Dhawan opined that his team will look to carry forward the momentum.

While Dhawan notched his 48th IPL half-century, his opening partner Prabhsimran Singh hit his maiden IPL fifty.

“These two games we got a great start, Prabhsimran did really well and I tried my best to increase my strike-rate. We want to keep the momentum going as we got a good batting line-up. We respect the opponents’ bowlers but want to keep the intent and aggression going,” the Punjab skipper said.

Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson said that his side had the momentum and was poised to get over the line.

“To be honest, it was a very good track to bat on, not much movement with the new ball and they batted really well. We had the momentum in the powerplay. Our bowlers used the variations on a high-scoring wicket and I thought we did well to restrict them to 197,” Samson said.

The skipper had a word of praise for youung Jurel who played a blinder of an innings.

“The coaches have put a lot of work behind him. We had a work week camp before the IPL, but the way they have worked a lot of time in our academies during the off-season, having faced 1000s of balls and I’m happy with the way they’re progressing,” he said.