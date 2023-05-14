RR vs RCB head-to-head record in IPL: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore stats, most runs, wickets

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore meet in Match 60 of IPL 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday.
Here is the head-to-head record between the two teams over the years:
RR vs RCB HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN IPL
- ⦿Matches played: 26
- ⦿Rajasthan Royals won: 14
- ⦿Royals Challengers Bangalore won: 10
- ⦿Tied: 2
- ⦿Last result: Royal Challengers Bangalore won by seven runs (Bangalore; April 2023)
- ⦿Last five results: RR won - 2; RCB won - 3
KKR vs RR HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN IPL IN KOLKATA
Matches played: 7
Rajasthan Royals won: 4
Royal Challengers Bangalore won: 3
Last result: Rajasthan Royals won by seven wickets (April 2019)
Last five results: RR won - 3; RCB won - 2
RR OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT SAWAI MANSINGH STADIUM
Matches played: 51
Won: 33
Lost: 18
Last result: Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by four wickers
Last five results: Won - 2; Lost - 3
MOST RUNS IN RR vs RCB IN IPL
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|28
|600
|26.08
|115.16
|72*
|AB de Villiers (RCB)
|18
|488
|44.36
|161.58
|66
|Ajinkya Rahane (RR)
|14
|347
|31.54
|128.04
|103*
MOST WICKETS IN RR vs RCB IN IPL
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Average
|Best
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RR, RCB)
|17
|21
|6.30
|16.95
|3/24
|Harshal Patel (RCB)
|10
|17
|7.69
|15.47
|3/32
|Shreyas Gopal (RR)
|7
|14
|6.50
|11.14
|4/16