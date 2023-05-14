IPL News

RR vs RCB head-to-head record in IPL: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore stats, most runs, wickets

RR vs RCB, IPL 2023: The head-to-head numbers and list of top run-scorers and wicket-takers ahead of the match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore today.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 14 May, 2023 12:44 IST
Rajasthan Royals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2023 match 60.

Rajasthan Royals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2023 match 60. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS for IPL

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore meet in Match 60 of IPL 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday.

Here is the head-to-head record between the two teams over the years:

RR vs RCB HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN IPL

  • ⦿Matches played: 26
  • ⦿Rajasthan Royals won: 14
  • ⦿Royals Challengers Bangalore won: 10
  • ⦿Tied: 2
  • ⦿Last result: Royal Challengers Bangalore won by seven runs (Bangalore; April 2023)
  • ⦿Last five results: RR won - 2; RCB won - 3
RR vs RCB HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN IPL IN JAIPUR
Matches played: 7
Rajasthan Royals won: 4
Royal Challengers Bangalore won: 3
Last result: Rajasthan Royals won by seven wickets (April 2019)
Last five results: RR won - 3; RCB won - 2
RR OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT SAWAI MANSINGH STADIUM
Matches played: 51
Won: 33
Lost: 18
Last result: Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by four wickers
Last five results: Won - 2; Lost - 3

MOST RUNS IN RR vs RCB IN IPL

BatterMatchesRunsAverageStrike RateHighest Score
Virat Kohli (RCB)2860026.08115.1672*
AB de Villiers (RCB)1848844.36161.5866
Ajinkya Rahane (RR)1434731.54128.04103*

MOST WICKETS IN RR vs RCB IN IPL

BowlerMatches WicketsEconomy RateAverageBest
Yuzvendra Chahal (RR, RCB)17216.3016.953/24
Harshal Patel (RCB)10177.6915.473/32
Shreyas Gopal (RR)7146.5011.144/16

