RR vs RCB head-to-head record in IPL: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore stats, most runs, wickets

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore meet in Match 60 of IPL 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday.

Here is the head-to-head record between the two teams over the years:

RR vs RCB HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN IPL

⦿ Matches played: 26

26 ⦿ Rajasthan Royals won : 14

: 14 ⦿ Royals Challengers Bangalore won: 10

10 ⦿ Tied: 2

2 ⦿ Last result : Royal Challengers Bangalore won by seven runs (Bangalore; April 2023)

: Royal Challengers Bangalore won by seven runs (Bangalore; April 2023) ⦿ Last five results: RR won - 2; RCB won - 3

MOST RUNS IN RR vs RCB IN IPL

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Virat Kohli (RCB) 28 600 26.08 115.16 72* AB de Villiers (RCB) 18 488 44.36 161.58 66 Ajinkya Rahane (RR) 14 347 31.54 128.04 103*

