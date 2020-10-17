RR vs RCB Predicted XI, Today's Match Playing 11, Dream 11 IPL 2020 Match 33 LIVE Updates: Smith's Royals takes on Kohli's RCB

Rajasthan Royals will take on Royal Challengers Banglore in Match 33 of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium.

RR Predicted XI

1. Yashasvi Jaiswal

2. Jos Buttler (Overseas)

3. Sanju Samson (Wk)

4. Steve Smith (C/Overseas)

5. Ben Stokes (Overseas)

6. Robin Uthappa

7. Riyan Parag

8. Shreyas Gopal

9. Jofra Archer (Overseas)

10. Kartik Tyagi

11. Jaydev Unadkat

RCB Predicted XI

1. Aaron Finch (Overseas)

2. Devdutt Padikkal

3. Virat Kohli (C)

4. A. B. de Villiers (Overseas/Wk)

5. Shivam Dube

6. Moeen Ali (Overseas)

7. Chris Morris (Overseas)

8. Washington Sundar

9. Yuzvendra Chahal

10. Umesh Yadav

11. Navdeep Saini

The squads:



Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (Captain), Jos Buttler (Wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye,Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran and Anuj Rawat.



Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), A.B. de Villiers (Wicket-keeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Josh Philippe, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Parthiv Patel, Pavan Deshpande and Adam Zampa.



Match Details:



Game No. 33: Royal Challengers Bangalore v Rajasthan Royals.

Venue: Dubai International Stadium.

Date: October 16, Thursday.

Time: 3:30 p.m.

WHERE TO WATCH IPL 2020 - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE?



The Indian Premier League match Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming will also be available on the Hotstar app or website exclusively for VIP and Premium users.