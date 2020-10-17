Home IPL 2020 News RR vs RCB Predicted XI, Today's Match Playing 11, Dream 11 IPL 2020 Match 33 LIVE Updates: Smith's Royals takes on Kohli's RCB IPL 2020 schedule, RR vs RCB IPL team players list, squad updates: Rajasthan Royals takes on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 33 of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Team Sportstar 17 October, 2020 10:02 IST Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals will take on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore. - IPL Team Sportstar 17 October, 2020 10:02 IST Rajasthan Royals will take on Royal Challengers Banglore in Match 33 of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium. RR Predicted XI 1. Yashasvi Jaiswal2. Jos Buttler (Overseas)3. Sanju Samson (Wk)4. Steve Smith (C/Overseas)5. Ben Stokes (Overseas)6. Robin Uthappa7. Riyan Parag8. Shreyas Gopal9. Jofra Archer (Overseas)10. Kartik Tyagi11. Jaydev UnadkatFollow our special interview series - Tissot presents Sportstar Extras T20 TimeRCB Predicted XI1. Aaron Finch (Overseas)2. Devdutt Padikkal3. Virat Kohli (C)4. A. B. de Villiers (Overseas/Wk)5. Shivam Dube6. Moeen Ali (Overseas)7. Chris Morris (Overseas)8. Washington Sundar9. Yuzvendra Chahal10. Umesh Yadav11. Navdeep Saini The squads: Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (Captain), Jos Buttler (Wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye,Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran and Anuj Rawat. Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), A.B. de Villiers (Wicket-keeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Josh Philippe, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Parthiv Patel, Pavan Deshpande and Adam Zampa. Match Details: Game No. 33: Royal Challengers Bangalore v Rajasthan Royals.Venue: Dubai International Stadium.Date: October 16, Thursday.Time: 3:30 p.m.WHERE TO WATCH IPL 2020 - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE?The Indian Premier League match Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming will also be available on the Hotstar app or website exclusively for VIP and Premium users. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos