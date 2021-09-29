IPL 2021, RR vs RCB LIVE Score: Confident Royal Challengers take on struggling Royals

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of IPL 2021, Match 43 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This is Santadeep Dey bringing you all the action as it unfolds at the Dubai International Stadium.

LIVE COMMENTARY

Stay tuned! The toss is scheduled to take place at 7PM IST.

MATCH PREVIEW

Fresh from an impressive 54-run win over Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore will take the field against Rajasthan Royals at Dubai today with confidence.

RCB snapped a two-match losing streak in fine fashion on Sunday, stunning a strong MI with authority. Skipper Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell notched up fifties, before Harshal Patel’s hat-trick sealed the match in RCB’s favour.

READ | IPL: Two new teams to be announced on October 25

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal played his part, picking up three crucial wickets.

RR, on the other hand, has lost two straight matches. The most recent setback came on Monday, when the side went down to Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets.

Skipper Sanju Samson has been on fire with the bat, but has lacked support from teammates. RR has been badly affected by the withdrawal of England star Jos Buttler, who pulled out of the second leg citing bubble fatigue.

ALSO READ | IPL 2021: Last two league phase matches to be played concurrently

RR’s two other English match-winners — Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes — are also unavailable.

The next few matches will be vital for RR, as it is stuck on eight points alongside three other mid-table teams. Some winning momentum will help to break free from the pack and make a bid to qualify for the playoff rounds.

RCB (12 points) is in a more comfortable position, with six wins in 10 matches.

- Ashwin Achal

SQUADS

Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman, Tabraiz Shamsi, Shreyas Gopal, David Miller, Manan Vohra, KC Cariappa, Glenn Phillips, Shivam Dube, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Gerald Coetzee, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachin Baby, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, George Garton, Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Tim David, Akash Deep

AT WHAT TIME DOES TODAY'S IPL 2021 MATCH - RR vs RCB START?

The IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore begins at 7:30 PM IST.

WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S IPL MATCH - RR vs RCB LIVE?



IPL 2021 will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. It will also be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar. You can also follow the live commentary and latest updates from IPL 2021 on Sportstar.