IPL 2020, RR vs RCB: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE on Saturday.

Head-to-head: (21 matches - RR 10 | RCB 9 | NR 2)

The two teams have faced each other 21 times in the IPL so far, and RR holds a 10-9 head-to-head win/loss record over RCB, with two games washed out.

Last IPL meeting:

RR (154/6 in 20 overs) lost to RCB (158/2 in 19.1 overs) by 8 wickets.

Earlier this season, the sides had squared off in Abu Dhabi on October 3, Saturday. Bangalore beat Rajasthan by eight wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on the back of captain Virat Kohli's unbeaten 72 and Yuzvendra Chahal's three-wicket haul.

Position on the Points Table:

RCB currently occupies the third position in the 2020 IPL points table with 10 points from eight outings, which include five wins and three losses. Meanwhile, RR is placed seventh in the standings with six points, having won three games and lost five.

IPL 2020 Form guide: (last 5 matches | win:loss)

RCB - The team has three wins in its last five matches (3:2)

RR - The franchise has just one victory from its last five games (1:4)

Overall, the Royals have won the IPL title once and made the Champions League T20 (CLT20) final one other time too. Meanwhile, Bangalore has lost three IPL summit clashes and one CLT20 final.

THE BEST PERFORMERS THIS SEASON (FROM RR & RCB)

Most runs

1) Virat Kohli (RCB) - 304

2) Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) - 261

3) AB de Villiers (RCB) - 230

4) Sanju Samson (RR) - 227

5) Rahul Tewatia (RR) - 203

Most Wickets

1) Jofra Archer (RR) - 12

2) Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) - 11

3) Isuru Udana (RCB) - 7