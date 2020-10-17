Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020, RR vs RCB: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for IPL 2020 Live Updates: RR vs RCB, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face off in the 33rd game of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE on Saturday. Team Sportstar 17 October, 2020 06:30 IST Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals will take on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore. - IPL Team Sportstar 17 October, 2020 06:30 IST The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE on Saturday. Head-to-head: (21 matches - RR 10 | RCB 9 | NR 2)The two teams have faced each other 21 times in the IPL so far, and RR holds a 10-9 head-to-head win/loss record over RCB, with two games washed out.READ | IPL 2020: Need to let de Kock bat freely, says Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma Last IPL meeting:RR (154/6 in 20 overs) lost to RCB (158/2 in 19.1 overs) by 8 wickets.Earlier this season, the sides had squared off in Abu Dhabi on October 3, Saturday. Bangalore beat Rajasthan by eight wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on the back of captain Virat Kohli's unbeaten 72 and Yuzvendra Chahal's three-wicket haul.Position on the Points Table:RCB currently occupies the third position in the 2020 IPL points table with 10 points from eight outings, which include five wins and three losses. Meanwhile, RR is placed seventh in the standings with six points, having won three games and lost five.IPL 2020 Form guide: (last 5 matches | win:loss)RCB - The team has three wins in its last five matches (3:2)RR - The franchise has just one victory from its last five games (1:4)Overall, the Royals have won the IPL title once and made the Champions League T20 (CLT20) final one other time too. Meanwhile, Bangalore has lost three IPL summit clashes and one CLT20 final.THE BEST PERFORMERS THIS SEASON (FROM RR & RCB)Most runs1) Virat Kohli (RCB) - 3042) Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) - 2613) AB de Villiers (RCB) - 2304) Sanju Samson (RR) - 2275) Rahul Tewatia (RR) - 203Most Wickets1) Jofra Archer (RR) - 122) Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) - 113) Isuru Udana (RCB) - 7 Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos