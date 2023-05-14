RR vs RCB Toss Updates, IPL 2023 LIVE: Royal Challengers Bangalore wins toss, opts to bat

TOSS UPDATE

Du Plessis calls it right and RCB will bat first.

Rajasthan Royals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 60 of the Indian Premier League at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday.

Confirmed Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

RR toss results in IPL 2023:

⦿ vs SRH: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 72 runs (Hyderabad)

⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, elected to field - Lost by five runs (Guwahati)

⦿ vs DC: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 57 runs (Guwahati)

⦿ vs CSK: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by three runs (Chennai)

⦿ vs GT: Won the toss, elected to field - Won by three wickets (Ahmedabad)

⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, elected to field - Lost by 10 runs (Jaipur)

⦿ vs RCB: Won the toss, elected to field - Lost by seven runs (Bengaluru)

⦿ vs CSK: Won the toss, elected to bat - Won by 32 runs (Jaipur)

⦿ vs MI: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Lost by six wickets (Mumbai)

⦿ vs GT: Won the toss, elected to bat - Lost by nine wickets (Jaipur)

⦿ vs SRH: Won the toss, elected to bat - Lost by 4 wickets (Jaipur)

⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Won by 9 wickets (Kolkata)

