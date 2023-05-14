RR vs RCB: Rajasthan Royals suffers its heaviest defeat in IPL history

Rajasthan Royals endured its heaviest defeat in Indian Premier League history in the league match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sawai Mansingh stadium in Jaipur on Sunday.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, RCB posted a tantalising 171/5 at the end of 20 overs. The Royals’ chase never took off as RCB bowlers inflicted constant breakthroughs as Sanju Samson’s side was bundled out for a paltry 59 in 10.3 overs, resulting in a 112-run loss to du Plessis’ Bangalore.

Wayne Parnell was the pick of RCB bowlers as he scalped three crucial wickets, including two important dismissals of the in-form Jos Buttler and skipper Samson. Mohammed Siraj and Karn Sharma also starred with the ball with two wickets each.

Rajasthan Royals’ biggest defeats in IPL