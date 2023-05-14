IPL News

RR vs RCB: Rajasthan Royals suffers its heaviest defeat in IPL history

Rajasthan Royals endured its heaviest defeat in Indian Premier League history in the league match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sawai Mansingh stadium in Jaipur on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 14 May, 2023 18:33 IST
CHENNAI 14 May, 2023 18:33 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Wayne Parnell, center, and teammates celebrate the dismissal of Rajasthan Royals’ captain Sanju Samson.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Wayne Parnell, center, and teammates celebrate the dismissal of Rajasthan Royals’ captain Sanju Samson. | Photo Credit: AP

Rajasthan Royals endured its heaviest defeat in Indian Premier League history in the league match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sawai Mansingh stadium in Jaipur on Sunday.

Rajasthan Royals endured its heaviest defeat in Indian Premier League history in the league match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sawai Mansingh stadium in Jaipur on Sunday.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, RCB posted a tantalising 171/5 at the end of 20 overs. The Royals’ chase never took off as RCB bowlers inflicted constant breakthroughs as Sanju Samson’s side was bundled out for a paltry 59 in 10.3 overs, resulting in a 112-run loss to du Plessis’ Bangalore.

Wayne Parnell was the pick of RCB bowlers as he scalped three crucial wickets, including two important dismissals of the in-form Jos Buttler and skipper Samson. Mohammed Siraj and Karn Sharma also starred with the ball with two wickets each.

Rajasthan Royals’ biggest defeats in IPL

  • ⦿ 112 runs loss - vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2023
  • ⦿ 86 runs loss - vs Kolkata Knight Riders in 2021
  • ⦿ 75 runs loss - vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2023
  • ⦿ 71 runs loss - vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2015
  • ⦿ 67 runs loss - vs Delhi Daredevils in 2010

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Who after Dhoni? CSK’s next captaincy candidates in IPL

Delhi Capitals out of IPL 2023; Punjab Kings do not inspire playoff confidence- Highlights, analysis

SRH vs LSG - Meek surrender by Sunrisers; Mankad - Pooran shine - match review, talking points

Slide shows

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us