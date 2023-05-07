IPL News

RR vs SRH head-to-head record in IPL: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad stats, most runs, wickets

RR vs SRH IPL 2023: Here are the head-to-head numbers ahead of the Indian Premier League match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 07 May, 2023 09:56 IST
Sanju Samson is the leading run scorer in the RR vs SRH fixture.

Sanju Samson is the leading run scorer in the RR vs SRH fixture. | Photo Credit: AP

Rajasthan Royals takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2023 fixture at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday.

The two teams have a nearly even head to head record but the Sunrisers holds a slender lead. Here is the complete breakdown of the head-to-head record and stats in the RR vs SRH fixture:

RR vs SRH HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Played: 17
RR: 8
SRH: 9
Last Result: Rajasthan Royals won by 72 runs (Hyderabad 2023)
RR vs SRH IN JAIPUR
Played: 3
RR: 2
SRH: 1
Last result: Rajasthan Royals won by seven wickets (April 2019)
RR vs SRH Highest and Lowest Scores in IPL
RR highest score vs SRH: 220/3 (20); Rajasthan Royals won by 55 runs - Delhi 2021
RR lowest score vs SRH: 102 (19.5); Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 32 runs - Ahmedabad 2014
SRH highest score vs RR: 201/4 (20); Sunrisers Hyderabad won by seven runs - Mumbai 2015
SRH lowest score vs RR: 127/5 (20); Rajasthan Royals won by six wickets - Visakhapatnam 2015
RR highest individual score vs SRH: Jos Buttler 124 (64) - Delhi 2021
RR best bowling figures vs SRH: James Faulkner 5/16 (4) - Hyderabad 2013
SRH highest individual score vs RR: Manish Pandey 83*(47) - Dubai 2020
SRH best bowling figures vs RR: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4/14 (4) - Ahmedabad 2014

MOST RUNS IN RR vs SRH MATCHES

BatterMatches RunsAverageStrike RateHighest Score
Sanju Samson (RR)1662244.42137.61102*
Ajinkya Rahane (RR)1134734.70108.0970
Jos Buttler (RR)825932.37155.08124

MOST WICKETS IN RR vs SRH MATCHES

BowlerMatchesWicketsEconomy RateAverageBBI
James Faulkner (RR)7126.7214.005/16
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH)11118.0231.004/14
Rashid Khan (SRH)896.5023.112/25

