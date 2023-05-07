RR vs SRH head-to-head record in IPL: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad stats, most runs, wickets

Rajasthan Royals takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2023 fixture at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday.

The two teams have a nearly even head to head record but the Sunrisers holds a slender lead. Here is the complete breakdown of the head-to-head record and stats in the RR vs SRH fixture:

RR vs SRH HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD Played: 17 RR: 8 SRH: 9 Last Result: Rajasthan Royals won by 72 runs (Hyderabad 2023)

RR vs SRH IN JAIPUR Played: 3 RR: 2 SRH: 1 Last result: Rajasthan Royals won by seven wickets (April 2019)

RR vs SRH Highest and Lowest Scores in IPL RR highest score vs SRH: 220/3 (20); Rajasthan Royals won by 55 runs - Delhi 2021 RR lowest score vs SRH: 102 (19.5); Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 32 runs - Ahmedabad 2014 SRH highest score vs RR: 201/4 (20); Sunrisers Hyderabad won by seven runs - Mumbai 2015 SRH lowest score vs RR: 127/5 (20); Rajasthan Royals won by six wickets - Visakhapatnam 2015 RR highest individual score vs SRH: Jos Buttler 124 (64) - Delhi 2021 RR best bowling figures vs SRH: James Faulkner 5/16 (4) - Hyderabad 2013 SRH highest individual score vs RR: Manish Pandey 83*(47) - Dubai 2020 SRH best bowling figures vs RR: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4/14 (4) - Ahmedabad 2014

MOST RUNS IN RR vs SRH MATCHES

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Sanju Samson (RR) 16 622 44.42 137.61 102* Ajinkya Rahane (RR) 11 347 34.70 108.09 70 Jos Buttler (RR) 8 259 32.37 155.08 124

MOST WICKETS IN RR vs SRH MATCHES