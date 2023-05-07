RR vs SRH head-to-head record in IPL: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad stats, most runs, wickets

Rajasthan Royals takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2023 fixture at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday.
The two teams have a nearly even head to head record but the Sunrisers holds a slender lead. Here is the complete breakdown of the head-to-head record and stats in the RR vs SRH fixture:
RR vs SRH HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Played: 17
RR: 8
SRH: 9
Last Result: Rajasthan Royals won by 72 runs (Hyderabad 2023)
RR vs SRH IN JAIPUR
Played: 3
RR: 2
SRH: 1
Last result: Rajasthan Royals won by seven wickets (April 2019)
RR vs SRH Highest and Lowest Scores in IPL
RR highest score vs SRH: 220/3 (20); Rajasthan Royals won by 55 runs - Delhi 2021
RR lowest score vs SRH: 102 (19.5); Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 32 runs - Ahmedabad 2014
SRH highest score vs RR: 201/4 (20); Sunrisers Hyderabad won by seven runs - Mumbai 2015
SRH lowest score vs RR: 127/5 (20); Rajasthan Royals won by six wickets - Visakhapatnam 2015
RR highest individual score vs SRH: Jos Buttler 124 (64) - Delhi 2021
RR best bowling figures vs SRH: James Faulkner 5/16 (4) - Hyderabad 2013
SRH highest individual score vs RR: Manish Pandey 83*(47) - Dubai 2020
SRH best bowling figures vs RR: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4/14 (4) - Ahmedabad 2014
MOST RUNS IN RR vs SRH MATCHES
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|Sanju Samson (RR)
|16
|622
|44.42
|137.61
|102*
|Ajinkya Rahane (RR)
|11
|347
|34.70
|108.09
|70
|Jos Buttler (RR)
|8
|259
|32.37
|155.08
|124
MOST WICKETS IN RR vs SRH MATCHES
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Average
|BBI
|James Faulkner (RR)
|7
|12
|6.72
|14.00
|5/16
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH)
|11
|11
|8.02
|31.00
|4/14
|Rashid Khan (SRH)
|8
|9
|6.50
|23.11
|2/25