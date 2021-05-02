RR vs SRH, IPL 2021: Samson praises centurion Buttler, Rajasthan beats Sunrisers

Sanju Samson heaped praise on Jos Buttler who hit a brilliant hundred as Rajasthan Royals registered a massive 55-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 28 of the IPL.

Batting first, Rajasthan rode on Buttler's maiden T20 century to post a massive 220/3. In reply, Hyderabad was restricted to 165/8 in 20 overs.

"Absolutely, it's always a pleasure to bat with Jos. When Jos goes on, it's always a good sight for us. I think it was a very clinical performance. We started well in the powerplay and just stuck to our plans. It can be a funny game and they have some hitters in their line-up. I think we haven't won as many matches as we would have liked, but it can be funny in the IPL," Samson said.

Buttler hits 64-ball 124 as Rajasthan beats Hyderabad

The win moved Rajasthan to the fifth position in the points table, while Hyderabad remains at the bottom.

"One ball can change the result. It doesn't matter if I am in form, I want to contribute in a better and dominant way and help my team win," the Rajasthan skipper added.

Player of the match for his brilliant century, Buttler said that he gave himself time at the start and capitalised at the end.

"I think sometimes you have to swallow your ego when you're not in perfect touch. You have to give yourself time and find your way. I tried to stay in and keep the belief that something will click. It's a small ground. The more balls you face you can capitalise in the end," Buttler said.

"That's been the theme of the IPL - players who are consistent have shown us. I pride myself on my performance for the team. We haven't played our best cricket, hopefully for myself and the team we can kick on in the back half of the tournament," he added.

RR vs SRH IPL 2021 Highlights: Rajasthan beats Sunrisers by 55 runs, Buttler slams century

Losing skipper Kane Williamson hinted that doors are not shut permanently on former captain David Warner.

"He's a world-class player and I'm sure a number of conversations will be had," Williamson said when asked if Warner would make a comeback into the Playing XI at some stage.

Regarding the match, Williamson praised Buttler and Samson whose century stand took the game away from Hyderabad.

"It was a tough day and a very competitive total from Rajasthan. Jos was outstanding and had his day out. With the bat, you need a few things to go your way. For us, we've had a number of challenges over the last three weeks, but we keep fronting up and make adjustments," he said.

"Jos and Sanju are key threats in their side, so we wanted to bowl Rashid to bowl as many deliveries to them as possible. It's character-building for us," the skipper added.