RR vs SRH - Preview

Kumar Sangakkara was scathing in his review of Rajasthan Royals’ show against Gujarat Titans here on Friday night.

Embarrassing, poor, reckless, lack of intent – these were some of the words that the articulate Sri Lankan batting legend used to describe the nine-wicket loss with over six overs to spare.

The Royals have an opportunity to make their coach appraise them more generously on Sunday. They take on Sunrisers Hyderabad, a team that isn’t in the most confident of frames at the moment, especially after the narrow defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders in the last game.

Full preview by P.K. Ajith Kumar: