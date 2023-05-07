RR vs SRH Toss Updates LIVE IPL 2023: Who will win coin flip today - Samson or Markram?

Rajasthan Royals takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2023 fixture at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday.

Sanju Samson has won the last six coin tosses for the Royals. The side has failed to capitalise on the advantage and has won just two of those six games.

Similarly, the Sunrisers have had six coin flips go their way this season but have won only two of them.

Here is the full list of results in coin tosses for the two sides:

RAJASTHAN ROYALS TOSS RESULTS in IPL 2023

vs SRH: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 72 runs (Hyderabad) ⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, elected to field - Lost by five runs (Guwahati)

vs DC: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 57 runs (Guwahati) ⦿ vs CSK: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by three runs (Chennai)

vs GT: Won the toss, elected to field - Won by three wickets (Ahmedabad) ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, elected to field - Lost by 10 runs (Jaipur)

vs RCB: Won the toss, elected to field - Lost by seven runs (Bengaluru) ⦿ vs CSK: Won the toss, elected to bat - Won by 32 runs (Jaipur)

vs MI: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Lost by six wickets (Mumbai) ⦿ vs GT: Won the toss, elected to bat - Lost by nine wickets (Jaipur)

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD TOSS RESULTS IN IPL 2023