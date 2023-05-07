IPL News

RR vs SRH Toss Updates LIVE IPL 2023: Who will win coin flip today - Samson or Markram?

RR vs SRH, IPL 2023: Check the toss updates from the Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 match in Jaipur.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 07 May, 2023 15:32 IST
Rajasthan Royals had won the coin flip the last time these two sides faced each other in IPL 2023.

Rajasthan Royals had won the coin flip the last time these two sides faced each other in IPL 2023.

Rajasthan Royals takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2023 fixture at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday.

Sanju Samson has won the last six coin tosses for the Royals. The side has failed to capitalise on the advantage and has won just two of those six games.

READ | RR vs SRH Dream11 fantasy prediction

Similarly, the Sunrisers have had six coin flips go their way this season but have won only two of them.

Here is the full list of results in coin tosses for the two sides:

RAJASTHAN ROYALS TOSS RESULTS in IPL 2023

  • ⦿ vs SRH: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 72 runs (Hyderabad)
  • ⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, elected to field - Lost by five runs (Guwahati)
  • ⦿ vs DC: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 57 runs (Guwahati)
  • ⦿ vs CSK: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by three runs (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs GT: Won the toss, elected to field - Won by three wickets (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, elected to field - Lost by 10 runs (Jaipur)
  • ⦿ vs RCB: Won the toss, elected to field - Lost by seven runs (Bengaluru)
  • ⦿ vs CSK: Won the toss, elected to bat - Won by 32 runs (Jaipur)
  • ⦿ vs MI: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Lost by six wickets (Mumbai)
  • ⦿ vs GT: Won the toss, elected to bat - Lost by nine wickets (Jaipur)

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD TOSS RESULTS IN IPL 2023

  • ⦿ vs RR: Won the toss, opted to bat - Lost by 72 runs (Hyderabad)
  • ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bat - Lost by five wickets (Lucknow)
  • ⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by eight wickets (Mohali)
  • ⦿ vs KKR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 23 runs (Kolkata)
  • ⦿ vs MI: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 14 runs (Hyderabad)
  • ⦿ vs CSK: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by seven wickets (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs DC: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Lost by seven runs (Hyderabad)
  • ⦿ vs DC: Won the toss, opted to bat - Won by nine runs (Delhi)
  • ⦿ vs KKR: Won the toss, opted to bat - Lost by five runs (Hyderabad)

