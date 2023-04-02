IPL News

CSK vs LSG: Ruturaj Gaikwad excited for maiden appearance at Chepauk

Signed by the Chennai Super Kings in 2019, Gaikwad will make his maiden appearance at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Monday during CSK vs LSG.

S. Dipak Ragav
02 April, 2023 21:34 IST
Ruturaj Gaikwad will play his first game at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium when Chennai Super Kings takes on Lucknow Super Giants.

Ruturaj Gaikwad will play his first game at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium when Chennai Super Kings takes on Lucknow Super Giants. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Ruturaj Gaikwad has become one of the mainstays of Chennai Super Kings over the last few years, especially after his sensational performances in the team’s title-winning season in 2021. 

But the stylish right-handed batter has yet to play a match in CSK colours at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. Speaking ahead of the team’s first home match of the season, Gaikwad was excited about his maiden IPL match in front of the adoring fans.

“I was quite excited when it was announced that it would be a home-away format and we would play at the renovated Chepauk stadium. Some players have played here before, and some, like me, are playing for the first time. Hopefully, we will have a full house,” said Gaikwad.

When asked if the depth in the batting lineup allows him the freedom to tee off early, the 26-year-old batter, who slammed a brilliant 92 against Gujarat Titans in the season opener, said, “Yes, it does, but as an opening batter, there is always the responsibility to give a good start. You might have six or 11 batters, but if you get a good start, converting those starts by batting till the 10, 15 or 18th over is important. That is the role of the top three in the T20 format,” said Gaikwad.

Chennai Super Kings will take on Lucknow Super Giants at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Monday.

