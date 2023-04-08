IPL 2023: Ruturaj Gaikwad becomes fastest Indian to reach 3000 T20 runs during MI vs CSK match

Ruturaj Gaikwad on Saturday became the fastest Indian batter to reach 3000 T20 runs during Chennai Super Kings’ clash with Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium.

Ruturaj achieved the milestone when he reached 15 during CSK’s 158-run chase against Mumbai.

The Maharashtra batter surpassed KL Rahul (93 innings) to become the quickest Indian to 3000 runs, scaling the mark in his 91st innings. Overall, Ruturaj stands fourth on the list behind Shaun Marsh (85 innings), D’Arcy Short (86), Devon Conway (86), Chris Gayle (87) and Aaron Finch (90).

During the IPL 2022 season, Ruturaj had equalled Sachin Tendulkar as the fastest Indian batter to cross 1000 runs in the IPL. Ruturaj also won the Orange Cap for most runs in the IPL in 2021 when he amassed 635 runs during CSK’s title-winning campaign.

Ruturaj got his IPL 2023 season off to a rocking start when he smashed 92 in the tournament opener against Gujarat Titans on March 31. He followed it up with a half-century (57) in his first IPL game in Chennai.