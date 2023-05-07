IPL 2023: Saha shifts gears at 38, slams 20-ball half-century in GT vs LSG match

Gujarat Titans opener Wriddhiman Saha slammed a 20-ball half-century in an IPL 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The 38-year-old was in marauding form as he flayed the Lucknow Super Giants pacers in the PowerPlay. Saha brought up his fifty with a six over long-off off Yash Thakur in the sixth over. Non-striker Shubman Gill was on just 15 at the time.

Saha’s 20-ball fifty is now the joint-third fastest of IPL 2023. Jos Buttler, Shardul Thakur and Shivam Dube have also struck fifties off as many balls in this edition of the IPL. Nicholas Pooran holds the baton for the fastest half-century, off 15 balls, this season. He is followed by Ajinkya Rahane, who slammed a 19-ball fifty against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Saha made his intentions clear from the very first over, hammering left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan for back-to-back fours. He laid into Avesh Khan in the following over, carting him for a six and a four off consecutive deliveries. When captain Krunal Pandya brough himself on, Saha didn’t relent. He backed away outside leg and went inside out over covers to find the boundary.

Mohsin was subjected to two fours and as many sixes in his second over, which went for 22 runs, as Saha pulled with disdain, smoked a six over extra-cover with nonchalance and flicked with strong wrists. When GT’s team fifty came up in four overs, Saha had rushed to 46 off 19 while Gill was stuck on a run-a-ball five.

However, Gill changed gears after Saha’s fifty. While Saha took a toll on Kyle Mayers with three fours in one over after his half-century, Gill took on the mantle of the aggressor en route to a 29-ball fifty.

Saha eventually fell to a brilliant catch by substitute fielder Prerak Mankad at deep square-leg off Avesh. The dismissal ended Saha’s knock of 81 off 43 balls but Gujarat Titans’ openers had ransacked 142 in 12.1 overs by then.