IPL 2024: PBKS seeks new captain as Sam Curran set to fly to England after RR clash

Punjab Kings stand-in captain Sam Curran is set to head home after Wednesday’s game against Rajasthan Royals to join the England squad ahead of the T20I series against Pakistan followed by the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies.
With regular skipper Shikhar Dhawan also likely to miss the last two league games as well, even as he recovers from a shoulder injury he sustained on April 9 during a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, PBKS will be looking at potential faces to replace Curran.
One of Harshal Patel or Shashank Singh could be the probable candidate to take up the leadership role for the away match against SRH on Sunday.
While pacer Harshal was formerly a part of the ‘leadership group’ at Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Shashank has had the experience of leading players like Dinesh Karthik, Ayush Badoni and most importantly Dhawan at the DY Patil Invitational T20 tournament.
