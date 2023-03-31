IPL 2023: Sandeep Warrier replaces Jasprit Bumrah in Mumbai Indians squad

Mumbai Indians has named Sandeep Warrier as a replacement for the injured Jasprit Bumrah for the IPL 2023 season.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have officially signed up Abishek Porel as captain Rishabh Pant’s replacement for the tournament.

Warrier, who has played for India, has thus far played 68 T20s and scalped 62 wickets. He was previously a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore, having played 5 IPL games.

Recurring back injuries have forced Bumrah to opt out of several international and domestic tournaments in the past few years. Last year, he was ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to the same.

Earlier this year, he was forced to withdraw from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. He was expected to be back in action for the ODI series. However, further tests suggested that the 29-year-old might need more time to recover than anticipated and will miss playing for the five-time champion Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians starts its IPL 2023 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium.