IPL News

IPL 2023: Sandeep Warrier replaces Jasprit Bumrah in Mumbai Indians squad

Mumbai Indians has named Sandeep Warrier as a replacement for the injured Jasprit Bumrah for the IPL 2023 season.

Team Sportstar
31 March, 2023 15:34 IST
31 March, 2023 15:34 IST
Sandeep Warrier has replaced Jasprit Bumrah in the Mumbai Indians squad.

Sandeep Warrier has replaced Jasprit Bumrah in the Mumbai Indians squad. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

Mumbai Indians has named Sandeep Warrier as a replacement for the injured Jasprit Bumrah for the IPL 2023 season.

Mumbai Indians has named Sandeep Warrier as a replacement for the injured Jasprit Bumrah for the IPL 2023 season.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have officially signed up Abishek Porel as captain Rishabh Pant’s replacement for the tournament.

Also Read
IPL 2023: List of injured players and replacements - latest updates

Warrier, who has played for India, has thus far played 68 T20s and scalped 62 wickets. He was previously a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore, having played 5 IPL games.

Recurring back injuries have forced Bumrah to opt out of several international and domestic tournaments in the past few years. Last year, he was ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to the same.

Earlier this year, he was forced to withdraw from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. He was expected to be back in action for the ODI series. However, further tests suggested that the 29-year-old might need more time to recover than anticipated and will miss playing for the five-time champion Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians starts its IPL 2023 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

What went wrong for CSK and MI in IPL 2022? - Analysis

RR coach Sangakkara: 130 runs was never enough

Hardik Pandya: Goal is to win the World Cup no matter what

Slide shows

IPL 2019: MI beat KKR at home, finish on top of the table

KKR vs SRH: Rampaging Russell overshadows Warner whirlwind

IPL 2019: Debutants who could impress

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us