Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson fell for a second consecutive duck in IPL 2023 against Chennai Super Kings at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

Samson was cleaned bowled by Ravindra Jadeja for a two-ball duck in the ninth over. A couple of deliveries earlier, Jadeja had sent back Devdutt Padikkal, who was dismissed for 38 off 26 balls.

In Rajasthan’s previous match against Delhi Capitals, Samson perished for a four-ball duck, falling to pacer Anrich Nortje. Samson has now failed to open his account on 10 occassions in the IPL.