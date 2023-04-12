IPL News

Samson falls for second consecutive duck in IPL 2023 vs CSK

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson fell for a second consecutive duck in IPL 2023 against Chennai Super Kings at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

12 April, 2023 20:27 IST
Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals walks back to the pavilion.

Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals walks back to the pavilion. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

Samson was cleaned bowled by Ravindra Jadeja for a two-ball duck in the ninth over. A couple of deliveries earlier, Jadeja had sent back Devdutt Padikkal, who was dismissed for 38 off 26 balls.

In Rajasthan’s previous match against Delhi Capitals, Samson perished for a four-ball duck, falling to pacer Anrich Nortje. Samson has now failed to open his account on 10 occassions in the IPL.

