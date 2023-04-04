Gujarat Titans on Tuesday named Dasun Shanaka as the replacement for Kane Williamson for 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Williamson suffered an on-field injury to his right leg while attempting a catch at the boundary in the tournament opener against Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

Shanaka, Sri Lanka’s white-ball captain, is an explosive middle-order batter who also bowls right-arm seam. In the recent T20I series in India, Shanaka smashed 124 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 187 while averaging 62.00.

He was also Sri Lanka’s leading run-scorer in the subsequent ODI series, scoring 121 runs in three innings.

Signed for his base price of Rs 50 lakh, this will be Shanaka’s maiden season in the IPL.