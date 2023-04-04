IPL News

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans names Shanaka as injured Williamson’s replacement

04 April, 2023 20:53 IST
FILE PHOTO: Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka will replace injured New Zealand batter Kane Williamson at Gujarat Titans for IPL 2023.

Gujarat Titans on Tuesday named Dasun Shanaka as the replacement for Kane Williamson for 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Williamson suffered an on-field injury to his right leg while attempting a catch at the boundary in the tournament opener against Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

Shanaka, Sri Lanka’s white-ball captain, is an explosive middle-order batter who also bowls right-arm seam. In the recent T20I series in India, Shanaka smashed 124 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 187 while averaging 62.00.

He was also Sri Lanka’s leading run-scorer in the subsequent ODI series, scoring 121 runs in three innings.

Signed for his base price of Rs 50 lakh, this will be Shanaka’s maiden season in the IPL.

