Shardul Thakur slammed 68 off 29 balls as Kolkata Knight Riders recovered from 89 for 5 to post a daunting 204 in an IPL 2023 match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Thakur’s score is the second-highest in the history of the IPL by a No. 7 batter. His innings is only behind Andre Russell’s 88 against CSK in 2018.

Thakur’s maiden IPL fifty, coupled with Rinku Singh’s belligerent 46 off 33, formed the crux of KKR’s riposte on a night when RCB bowlers made early inroads.

Thakur now also holds the record for the joint-fastest of the season along with Jos Buttler.

Meanwhile, RCB’s death bowling concerns resurfaced on a night when Faf du Plessis’s men conceded 57 in the last four.