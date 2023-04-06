IPL News

Shardul Thakur, Rinku Singh revive KKR vs RCB with 103-run partnership

Thakur’s maiden IPL fifty, coupled with Rinku Singh’s belligerent 46 off 33, formed the crux of KKR’s riposte on a night when RCB bowlers made early inroads.

KKR’s Shardul Thakur and Rinku Singh put on a blazing century stand.

KKR's Shardul Thakur and Rinku Singh put on a blazing century stand.

Shardul Thakur slammed 68 off 29 balls as Kolkata Knight Riders recovered from 89 for 5 to post a daunting 204 in an IPL 2023 match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Thakur’s score is the second-highest in the history of the IPL by a No. 7 batter. His innings is only behind Andre Russell’s 88 against CSK in 2018.

Thakur now also holds the record for the joint-fastest of the season along with Jos Buttler.

Meanwhile, RCB’s death bowling concerns resurfaced on a night when Faf du Plessis’s men conceded 57 in the last four.

