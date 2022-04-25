Shikhar Dhawan becomes second batter to score 6000 IPL runs, third Indian to reach 9000 T20 runs

Punjab Kings batter Shikhar Dhawan, who played his 200th Indian Premier League (IPL) game on Monday, went past the 6000-run mark in the IPL during a fixture against the Chennai Super Kings.

Dhawan is only the second batter to achieve the feat after Virat Kohli. In IPL 2022, Dhawan has had an average outing thus far with 214 runs from seven matches.

In the same match, Dhawan also went past the 9000-run mark in Twenty20 cricket, becoming the third Indian to achieve the feat after Kohli and India captain Rohit Sharma.

Dhawan has also hit the most boundaries in the cash-rich league - 675. He has additionally scored 45 fifties in the IPL, which is second only to David Warner's 52.

With the T20 World Cup slated to happen in Australia later this year, Dhawan would definitely want to make a case for himself by consistently being among the runs. Since the 2019 edition, Dhawan has scored 500-plus runs in each edition of the IPL.