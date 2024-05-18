MagazineBuy Print

Shikhar Dhawan says Impact Player rule’s unavailability in T20 World Cup will make the difference

Dhawan also backed the ‘balanced’ Indian team under Rohit Sharma to go all the way in the 20-team tournament.

Published : May 18, 2024 20:01 IST , MUMBAI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Shikhar Dhawan in action against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024.
Shikhar Dhawan in action against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy / The Hindu
infoIcon

Shikhar Dhawan in action against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy / The Hindu

Shikhar Dhawan reckons that cricket has undergone a lot of change this year but he does not see mindboggling scores at the upcoming T20 World Cup like the Indian Premmier League (IPL) in the absence of Impact Player option.

The Impact Player rule which allows teams to play an extra batter or a bowler is believed to have bolstered the number of high scores in this IPL, with totals in excess of 250 being recorded as many as eight times.

The bowlers’ misery reignited the debate of creating a balance between the bat and the ball since wickets and conditions in IPL generally tend to favour batters.

“I feel as if the game itself has changed this year, which is why scores of 250 are being put on. The mindset has certainly changed,” Dhawan told PTI.

“But when you go into the World Cup which won’t have the Impact Player rule, the impact of it would be seen definitely. That is a differentiator and how we adapt to the conditions is what will matter the most.

“The mindset has changed after the introduction of this rule. When a batter in the middle knows that there is batting available till number 8 and 9, he is going to take the aggressive route which is why so many high scores are being made,” the aggressive Indian opener said.

He said India has a strong squad at its disposal for the T20 World Cup and that the players enjoy their game under Rohit Sharma.

“All bases have been covered. The team looks balanced and India have got a very good chance (of winning the title),” he said.

“Rohit is a seasoned captain and the boys are very happy and comfortable around him. We have got a very good and experienced side with amazing youngsters and we have a very good chance to win the World Cup,” Dhawan added.

Dhawan acknowledged Punjab Kings had a disappointing run in IPL this year, with the team failing to make the playoffs for the 10th year in a row.

The experienced left-handed batter entered IPL as Punjab Kings’ skipper but was sidelined due to a shoulder injury he suffered in early April.

Dhawan said losing experienced players to injuries can also impact teams heavily.

“I could play only five matches this year after which I got injured. We had won two matches until then. I stayed with the team and did my rehab, which is something I am doing even now. But the injury is serious and I will be out of action.

“Even the team could not do well. Whenever experienced players get injured, it impacts the team. But the boys gave their everything and it was unfortunate it did not go our way,” Dhawan said.

