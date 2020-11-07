Trailblazers vs Supernovas, Women's T20 Challenge 2020 TRL vs SPN Match 3 Live Updates: Harmanpreet vs Smriti in Sharjah, Predicted Playing XI, Points Table, Head-to-Head, Where and when to watch

Smriti Mandhana's Trailblazers will face Harmanpreet Kaur's Supernovas in the third match of the Women's T20 Challenge 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

MATCH PREVIEW

Trailblazers is almost guaranteed a place in the final, regardless of the result thanks to the superior net run-rate. All it needs to do is avoid a big defeat - READ

Women's T20 Challenge 2020 Points Table

TEAMS M W L Points NRR Trailblazers 1 1 0 2 +3.905 Velocity 2 1 1 2 -1.869 Supernovas 1 0 1 0 -0.204

Trailblazers Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana(c), Punam Raut, Deandra Dottin, Deepti Sharma, Salma Khatun, Nuzhat Parween(w), Nattakan Chantam, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sophie Ecclestone, Jhulan Goswami, Harleen Deol

Supernovas Predicted XI

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Chamari Athapaththu, Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shashikala Siriwardene, Anuja Patil, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Shakera Selman, Poonam Yadav, Ayobanga Khaka

Women's T20 Challenge 2020: Top performers

Top run-scorers Top wicket-takers Chamari Athapaththu (44) Sophie Ecclestone (4) Sune Luus (41) Leigh Kasperek (3) Sushma Verma (35) Ekta Bisht (3)

Here's how the second match of the Women's T20 Challenge panned out: Mithali Raj's Velocity was bundled out for 47 on its way to a nine-wicket defeat at the hands of Trailblazers at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Read the full report here - READ

