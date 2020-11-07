IPL 2020 News Trailblazers vs Supernovas, Women's T20 Challenge 2020 TRL vs SPN Match 3 Live Updates: Harmanpreet vs Smriti in Sharjah, Predicted Playing XI, Points Table, Head-to-Head, Where and when to watch Women's T20 Challenge 2020 TRL vs SPN Match 3 Live Updates: Get the latest updates and news on Harmanpreet Kaur's Supernovas vs Smriti Mandhana's Trailblazers, head-to-head updates, players to watch out for today's match, team squad updates, predicted playing Xl and more at Sportstar. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 07 November, 2020 11:42 IST Trailblazers’ Sophie Ecclestone wreaked havoc in the Velocity ranks with her four-wicket haul. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar Last Updated: 07 November, 2020 11:42 IST Smriti Mandhana's Trailblazers will face Harmanpreet Kaur's Supernovas in the third match of the Women's T20 Challenge 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.MATCH PREVIEWTrailblazers is almost guaranteed a place in the final, regardless of the result thanks to the superior net run-rate. All it needs to do is avoid a big defeat - READWomen’s T20 Challenge: Back in business!Women's T20 Challenge 2020 Points TableTEAMSMWLPointsNRRTrailblazers 1102+3.905Velocity2112-1.869Supernovas1010-0.204 There are many more opportunities for youngsters to showcase their talents today than there were when a few years ago, points out Mithali Raj in an interaction - READWith restricted access to gyms and play on hold indefinitely, Mithali Raj believes the 2021 World Cup will have no favourites and the race would be wide open - READThe recently-retired Sana Mir reflects on her career and the growth of the women's game in an interview - READLeft-arm spinner Ekta Bisht said her work on her bowling skills and fitness during the coronavirus-induced break has helped her execute her bowling plans - READTrailblazers Predicted Playing XISmriti Mandhana(c), Punam Raut, Deandra Dottin, Deepti Sharma, Salma Khatun, Nuzhat Parween(w), Nattakan Chantam, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sophie Ecclestone, Jhulan Goswami, Harleen DeolSupernovas Predicted XIHarmanpreet Kaur (C), Chamari Athapaththu, Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shashikala Siriwardene, Anuja Patil, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Shakera Selman, Poonam Yadav, Ayobanga KhakaWomen's T20 Challenge 2020: Top performersTop run-scorersTop wicket-takersChamari Athapaththu (44)Sophie Ecclestone (4)Sune Luus (41)Leigh Kasperek (3)Sushma Verma (35)Ekta Bisht (3) Here's how the second match of the Women's T20 Challenge panned out: Mithali Raj's Velocity was bundled out for 47 on its way to a nine-wicket defeat at the hands of Trailblazers at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Read the full report here - READWATCH EPISODE 7 OF OUR NEWEST SERIES T20 TIME FEATURING MITHALI RAJ All you need to know:What: Supernovas vs Trailblazers, 3rd MatchWhere: Sharjah Cricket StadiumDate – 07/11/2020 | SaturdayMatch Start Time – 7:30 PM ISTTV Channel – Star SportsOnline platform – Disney+HotstarFull Squads:Supernovas Squad: Priya Punia, Chamari Athapaththu, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Shashikala Siriwardene, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Shakera Selman, Taniya Bhatia(w), Poonam Yadav, Ayabonga Khaka, Anuja Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Muskan Malik, Ayushi soniTrailblazers Squad: Deandra Dottin, Smriti Mandhana(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Nattakan Chantam, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Punam Raut, Nuzhat Parween, Kashvee Gautam, Simran Bahadur