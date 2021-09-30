IPL 2021 Playoffs Qualification Scenario: Dhoni and Co. need to win SRH vs CSK for guaranteed top-four finish

The plot thickens as we inch closer to the business end of IPL 2021. Even as a war wages among the mid- and lower-table teams for points and higher net run rate (NRR), the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), with 16 points in its kitty and currently No. 1 on the season standings, will be a fairly relaxed unit.

Led by the talismanic Mahendra Singh Dhoni, CSK still have four games to play and a win in any will guarantee it a Playoffs spot. It also walks into Thursday's game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) with the healthiest NRR among all - +1.069.

SRH, on the other hand, will be out of top-four contention if it loses the game against the Men in Yellow. The Kane Williamson-led side occupies the bottom-most slot on the points table with only two victories in 10 games.



Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders complete the top four at present.