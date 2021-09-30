IPL 2021 IPL News IPL News IPL 2021 Playoffs Qualification Scenario: Dhoni and Co. need to win SRH vs CSK for guaranteed top-four finish Led by the talismanic Mahendra Singh Dhoni, CSK still have four games to play and a win in any will guarantee it a Playoffs spot. SRH, on the other hand, will be out of top-four contention if it loses the game against the Men in Yellow. Team Sportstar Kolkata 30 September, 2021 17:33 IST CSK skipper MS Dhoni during IPL 2021 - Sportzpics for IPL Team Sportstar Kolkata 30 September, 2021 17:33 IST The plot thickens as we inch closer to the business end of IPL 2021. Even as a war wages among the mid- and lower-table teams for points and higher net run rate (NRR), the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), with 16 points in its kitty and currently No. 1 on the season standings, will be a fairly relaxed unit.Led by the talismanic Mahendra Singh Dhoni, CSK still have four games to play and a win in any will guarantee it a Playoffs spot. It also walks into Thursday's game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) with the healthiest NRR among all - +1.069.FOLLOW | IPL 2021, CSK vs SRH live score: Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings vs Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad; toss at 7:00 PM SRH, on the other hand, will be out of top-four contention if it loses the game against the Men in Yellow. The Kane Williamson-led side occupies the bottom-most slot on the points table with only two victories in 10 games.Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders complete the top four at present. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :