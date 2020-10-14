IPL 2020 News

SRH vs CSK: Umpire Reiffel changes wide decision after Dhoni's reaction

Umpire Paul Reiffel almost signalled a wide when CSK bowler Shardul Thakur bowled a ball outside the tramline, but changed his decision after seeing a furious MS Dhoni.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
14 October, 2020 00:45 IST

During the 19th over bowled by CSK's Shardul Thakur (C), Australian umpire Paul Reiffel changed his decision after almost giving a wide on seeing MS Dhoni's (L) reaction.   -  Twitter

Australian umpire Paul Reiffel produced a shocker as he changed his decision to give a wide at the last moment after seeing Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni's furious reaction at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE on Tuesday.

READ | IPL 2020, SRH vs CSK: Rashid Khan 'out twice' in the same ball

During Chennai's game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the latter needed 27 runs to win from the last two overs. The penultimate one was bowled by Shardul Thakur.

In the second ball of the 19th over, Thakur clearly crossed the tramline after bowling a wide in the previous delivery as well. Reiffel was about to signal another wide, but after seeing an angry Dhoni, he immediately reversed the decision much to surprise of the Hyderabad dugout.

The batsman Rashid Khan and the non-striker Shahbaz Nadeem had a word with umpire Reiffel, however, the decision still went in favour of Thakur.

SRH then went on to lose the match by 20 runs as CSK moved above Rajasthan Royals into the sixth spot on the IPL 2020 points table.

