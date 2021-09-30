IPL News

SRH vs CSK, IPL 2021 LIVE Updates: Match 44 Scorecard

IPL 2021, CSK vs SRH Updates: Get the LIVE cricket score, commentary and highlights of today's match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Sharjah Last Updated: 30 September, 2021 17:59 IST
MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina

Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina during IPL 2021   -  Sportzpics for IPL

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Sharjah Last Updated: 30 September, 2021 17:59 IST

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE scorecard of the IPL 2021 match between CSK and SRH at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Stay tuned! The scorecard will appear at 7:30PM IST.