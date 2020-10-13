IPL: SRH spinner Rashid Khan goes wicketless against CSK, again

Afghan star Rashid Khan was unable to claim a wicket when his Sunrisers Hyderabad side took on the Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE on Tuesday.

He ended the innings with figures of 0/30 from his four overs. This is the fourth instance, in eight matches, that Rashid has gone wicketless against CSK in the Indian Premier League.

FOLLOW LIVE | SRH vs CSK IPL 2020 Live Score Today's Match in Dubai: Dhoni takes CSK past 150, Jadeja holds key

The 22-year-old Hyderabad leg-spinner, despite having an economy of 6.62 against Chennai, has taken six wickets at an ordinary bowling average of 35.33 in games involving the two teams.

Meanwhile, CSK's Australian batsman Shane Watson continued his dominance over Rashid in the IPL, by smashing him for two sixes in Dubai.

Watson is now the leading run-scorer against Rashid's bowling in the tournament's history, and he is yet to be dismissed by the SRH bowler in his IPL career. He's managed to score 82 runs at a strike rate of 182.22 from 45 Rashid deliveries.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, the Super Kings set the Sunrisers a competitive target of 168 for the victory on the back of some late flourish from Ravindra Jadeja (25 off 10 balls).