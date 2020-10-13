Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020, SRH vs CSK: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for IPL 2020 Live Updates: SRH vs CSK, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face off in the 29th game of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE on Tuesday. Team Sportstar 13 October, 2020 09:35 IST SRH (5th - 6 points) and CSK (7th - 4 points) will be looking to win in Dubai and move up the 2020 IPL standings (File Photo). - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 13 October, 2020 09:35 IST The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 29 of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE on Tuesday. Head-to-head: (13 matches- CSK 9 | SRH 4)The two teams have faced each other 13 times in the IPL so far, and CSK holds a 9-4 head-to-head win/loss record over SRH.READ | IPL 2020: Every batsman struggled barring 'superhuman' de Villiers, says Virat Kohli Last IPL meeting:This season, the sides had earlier squared off in Dubai on October 2, Friday. Hyderabad beat Chennai by seven runs back then, on the back of Priyam Garg's unbeaten half-century and Rashid Khan's economical bowling figures.SRH (164/5 in 20 overs) beat CSK (157/5 in 20 overs) by 7 runs.Overall, Chennai has won three IPL titles, while SRH has claimed the trophy once. Both sides have a win percentage of over 53% in the tournament, and Mumbai Indians is the only other IPL team with such a record.IPL 2020 Form guide: (last 5 matches | win:loss)CSK - The team has only one win in its last five games (1:4)SRH - The franchise has three victories in its previous five matches (3:2)Current position in the table:CSK (7th): After fives losses and two wins from seven matches, the side currently sits seventh in the points table with just four points. SRH (5th), on the other hand, is fifth with six points from seven. It has won three matches and lost four.Stars of the fixture (SRH):David Warner - 445 runs with six fiftiesKane Williamson - 235 runs at an average of 47Rashid Khan - 6 wickets at an economy of 6.50Sandeep Sharma - 8 wicketsStars of the fixture (CSK):Shane Watson - 523 runs at an average of 37.35Ambati Rayudu - 447 runs at 49.66MS Dhoni - 395 runs at 56.42Dwayne Bravo - 17 wickets in 12 games Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos