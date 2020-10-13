IPL 2020, SRH vs CSK: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 29 of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE on Tuesday.

Head-to-head: (13 matches- CSK 9 | SRH 4)

The two teams have faced each other 13 times in the IPL so far, and CSK holds a 9-4 head-to-head win/loss record over SRH.

Last IPL meeting:

This season, the sides had earlier squared off in Dubai on October 2, Friday. Hyderabad beat Chennai by seven runs back then, on the back of Priyam Garg's unbeaten half-century and Rashid Khan's economical bowling figures.

SRH (164/5 in 20 overs) beat CSK (157/5 in 20 overs) by 7 runs.

Overall, Chennai has won three IPL titles, while SRH has claimed the trophy once. Both sides have a win percentage of over 53% in the tournament, and Mumbai Indians is the only other IPL team with such a record.

IPL 2020 Form guide: (last 5 matches | win:loss)

CSK - The team has only one win in its last five games (1:4)

SRH - The franchise has three victories in its previous five matches (3:2)

Current position in the table:

CSK (7th): After fives losses and two wins from seven matches, the side currently sits seventh in the points table with just four points. SRH (5th), on the other hand, is fifth with six points from seven. It has won three matches and lost four.

Stars of the fixture (SRH):

David Warner - 445 runs with six fifties

Kane Williamson - 235 runs at an average of 47

Rashid Khan - 6 wickets at an economy of 6.50

Sandeep Sharma - 8 wickets

Stars of the fixture (CSK):

Shane Watson - 523 runs at an average of 37.35

Ambati Rayudu - 447 runs at 49.66

MS Dhoni - 395 runs at 56.42

Dwayne Bravo - 17 wickets in 12 games