Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020, SRH vs CSK: Rashid Khan 'out twice' in the same ball SRH's Rashid Khan was caught at long-on by CSK's Deepak Chahar after the batsman dislodged the bails with his foot in an IPL match on Tuesday. Team Sportstar 13 October, 2020 23:56 IST Rashid Khan was out hit wicket before being caught in the deep by Deepak Chahar in the SRH vs CSK match in Dubai. - IPL sportzpics Team Sportstar 13 October, 2020 23:56 IST Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) Rashid Khan was dismissed twice in the span of a few seconds against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE on Tuesday.READ | IPL: SRH spinner Rashid Khan goes wicketless against CSK, again Needing 22 runs to win from just seven balls, Rashid was desperate to take his SRH side home. Eventually, he went for the slog and unintentionally knocked the bails off the stumps with his foot.But it took bowler Shardul Thakur and the other CSK fielders a while to realise this as they were celebrating Deepak Chahar's catch at long-on. In the end, Rashid was adjudged out due to hit wicket, and Chennai won the game by 20 runs.Batting first, the Super Kings made 167/6 from their 20 overs. Ravindra Jadeja's cameo at the end, and forties from Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson had guided the team to the total.Dwayne Bravo, who conceded just one run in the final over, and Karn Sharma picked up two wickets each in the second innings, while Kane Williamson bagged a half-century for Sunrisers.