SRH vs CSK IPL 2020 Live Score Today's Match in Dubai: Rayudu, Watson take charge after Curran, Du Plessis fall

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Match 29 of IPL 2020 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Stadium.

Chennai 52/2 after 7 overs: Watson and his pick-up shots! Such clean hitting as the Australia with a six off Natarajan has brought the fifty up for Chennai and it has gained some kind of momentum.

Chennai 44/2 after 6 overs: Ambati Rayudu finishes the PowerPlay with a boundary and Chennai wold take that. But, this partnership needs to bloosom and will be the key as the innings progresses.

Chennai 39/2 after 5 overs: Sandeep Sharma castles Sam Curran and a little cameo from Curran comes to an end. Length delivery, slightly coming in, Curran misses the line and the ball castles the timber. Ambati Rayudu joins Shane Watson.

Chennai 22/1 after 4 overs: Sam Curran has decided to attack as he smokes Khaleel Ahmed for two consecutive boundaries and then whacks the bowlers over long-on for a maximum. The all-rounder then ends the over with another maximum, this time stright over the bowler's head as 22 runs come from the over.

Chennai 12/1 after 3 overs: Early setback for Chennai as Sandeep Sharma gets Faf du Plessis for a duck, his first since 2014 IPL - according to the commentators. Slightly back of length, Du Plessis checks his defence at the last minute but gets a thick outside edge and Bairstow does the rest behind the stumps.

Chennai 10/0 after 2 overs: Poor delivery from Khaleel and Curran is off the mark with a solid cut over point. Faf du Plessis is yet to open his account.

Chennai 3/0 after 1 over: Excellent start from Sandeep Sharma as he gives just three from the over. Chennai would hope the change in opening pair might work and the only reason might be quick starts.

Surprise, Faf du Plessis and Sam Curran, not Shane Watson are out there in the middle and out come the Sunrisers' players. This is going to be a crucial game for Chennai and a loss tonight might well wrap up its season. It will be Sandeep Sharma with the new ball with Curran on strike.

Chennai Super Kings wins toss, elects to bat first.

Playing XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Karn Sharma

Team Changes: CSK - Piyush Chawla comes in for Jagadeesan | SRH - Shahbaz Nadeem in for Abhishek Sharma

MS Dhoni: We're batting first. Yes, for a change. Last few games we wanted to bat first, but never got the opportunity. The thing with stats is that you can get it any way you want to. It's a process and it's quicker if the guys buy into it, and follow the process. As I said, each game will have new problems. Today it will be about how we counter the shorter boundary one on side. Cricket is very close to life and it doesn't always go the way you want. It teaches you what you want to follow as a process. 2010 ended on a happy note but we can't just rely on that. One change - Chawla in for Jagadeesan. We thought about Tahir but the combination isn't letting us.

David Warner: Yes, that's probably how everybody is going around these days. Interested to see how the wicket is going to play. There is a bigger boundary on one side and need to make the batters play there. The easiest thing to do is to forget about it (the previous loss). I'm really enjoying it (captaincy) and having Kane also helps. Really enjoying the group that we have. One change - Nadeem in for Abhishek Sharma,

Head-to-head: (13 matches- CSK 9 | SRH 4)

The two teams have faced each other 13 times in the IPL so far, and CSK holds a 9-4 head-to-head win/loss record over SRH.

The Preview

Eleven days after their last clash, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will meet again in Dubai on Tuesday. The last time the two teams met, Sunrisers won by seven runs but the margin of victory doesn’t reflect the fact it outplayed the Super Kings convincingly.

IPL 2020 schedule: Full IPL time table, match timings in IST, upcoming games, teams and venues

The build-up

Both teams come into this encounter on the back of defeats in their respective last games and can’t afford any further slip-up. The teams have played seven matches and Sunrisers have three wins compared to the Super Kings’ two.

IPL 2020 Orange Cap holder LIVE: KL Rahul continues to hold orange cap after KKR vs RCB

IPL 2020 mid-season transfer rules, players list, who is eligible, window

On Sunday, Sunrisers failed to close out the match against Rajasthan Royals after having the latter under the mat defending 158. While the team’s batting unit has been amongst the runs, the bowling unit is hurting with the loss of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. T Natarajan and Rashid Khan have stepped up to the occasion but need support from other bowlers.

IPL 2020 Purple Cap Live Updates: Rabada retains purple cap after KKR vs RCB

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, R. Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Jonny Bairstow (Wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson, Y Prithvi Raj, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Vijay Shankar, Sanjay Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (Wicketkeeper), Shreevats Goswami (Wicketkeeper), Bavanaka Sandeep, Basil Thampi, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma.

Match No 29

Venue: Dubai International Stadium

Time: 7.30 pm