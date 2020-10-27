IPL 2020 News SRH vs DC Predicted Playing 11 Dream 11 Live Updates: Who will win today's IPL 2020 match IPL 2020, DC vs SRH Predicted Playing 11, Live Match Day Team Squad Updates: A look at the Predicted XI of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 27 October, 2020 13:32 IST The two teams have faced each other 16 times in the IPL so far, and David Warner-led (left) SRH has dominated the fixture by winning it 10 times. - SPORTZPICS/IPL Team Sportstar Last Updated: 27 October, 2020 13:32 IST Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Delhi Capitals in Match 47 of IPL 2020 at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday, October 27 at 7:30 pm. Here's the Predicted XI for both teams.Delhi Capitals Predicted XI1. Shikhar Dhawan2. Prithvi Shaw3. Shreyas Iyer (C)4. Rishabh Pant (Wk)5. Shimron Hetmyer (Overseas)6. Marcus Stoinis (Overseas)7. Axar Patel8. Ravichandran Ashwin9. Sandeep Lamichhane (Overseas)10. Kagiso Rabada (Overseas)11. Ishant SharmaIPL 2020: SRH vs DC- Head-to-head record, players to watch out forSunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI1. David Warner (C/Overseas)2. Jonny Bairstow (Overseas)3. Wriddhiman Saha (Wk)4. Manish Pandey5. Virat Singh6. Mitchell Marsh (Overseas)7. Vijay Shankar8. Rashid Khan (Overseas)9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar10. Siddarth Kaul11. Khaleel AhmedSquads:Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Mohit Sharma, Keemo Paul, Harshal Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Tushar Deshpande, Ishant Sharma, Daniel Sams, Alex Carey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit YadavSunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Abdul Samad