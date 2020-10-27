SRH vs DC Predicted Playing 11 Dream 11 Live Updates: Who will win today's IPL 2020 match

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Delhi Capitals in Match 47 of IPL 2020 at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday, October 27 at 7:30 pm.

Here's the Predicted XI for both teams.

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI

1. Shikhar Dhawan

2. Prithvi Shaw

3. Shreyas Iyer (C)

4. Rishabh Pant (Wk)

5. Shimron Hetmyer (Overseas)

6. Marcus Stoinis (Overseas)

7. Axar Patel

8. Ravichandran Ashwin

9. Sandeep Lamichhane (Overseas)

10. Kagiso Rabada (Overseas)

11. Ishant Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI

1. David Warner (C/Overseas)

2. Jonny Bairstow (Overseas)

3. Wriddhiman Saha (Wk)

4. Manish Pandey

5. Virat Singh

6. Mitchell Marsh (Overseas)

7. Vijay Shankar

8. Rashid Khan (Overseas)

9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

10. Siddarth Kaul

11. Khaleel Ahmed

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Mohit Sharma, Keemo Paul, Harshal Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Tushar Deshpande, Ishant Sharma, Daniel Sams, Alex Carey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Yadav

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Abdul Samad