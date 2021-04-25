SRH vs DC LIVE Score, Today's IPL 2021 Match: Dream11 fantasy team, Predicted XI, H2H record, Stats, Toss, Squads, When and where to watch

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of IPL 2021, Match 20 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals. This is Santadeep Dey bringing you all the action as it unfurls at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

[SRH vs DC, IPL 2021 LIVE SCORECARD]

LIVE COMMENTARY

Stay tuned! The toss is scheduled to take place at 7PM IST

MATCH PREVIEW

After suffering three losses, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) finally found success with a nine-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday.

It took an unbeaten 63 from Jonny Bairstow and a three-wicket haul from Khaleel Ahmed to turn the match in SRH’s favour. The side will look to carry that momentum against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today.

DC, however, is a tough nut to crack. The side, led by the young Rishabh Pant, is on a roll with three wins in four outings. Experienced opener Shikhar Dhawan is in great touch, with scores of 92 (vs PBKS) and 85 (vs CSK) to his name.

DC legspinner Amit Mishra, the all-time highest wicket-taker in the IPL, scalped four wickets to star in DC’s six-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. Fellow spinner R. Ashwin has been unusually subdued, having picked up just one wicket in the campaign so far. Batsmen Prithvi Shaw and Pant have recorded a fifty each, but are yet to hit top gear.

SRH depends heavily on its powerful opening combination of David Warner and Bairstow to get the big totals. While Warner has been consistent, his subdued tournament strike-rate of 116 reflects the slow, tricky nature of the pitches at Chennai. New Zealand mainstay Kane Williamson made his first appearance of the season on Wednesday, and is set to play the role of sheet-anchor.

The SRH bowling attack is depleted by the absence of left-arm seamer T. Natarajan, who will undergo a knee surgery. The side has been served well by Rashid Khan, Abhishek Sharma and Khaleel, all of whom boast of an economy rate of less than six an over.

- Ashwin Achal

PREDICTED XI

SRH: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Khaleel Ahmed



DC: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Amit Mishra

HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS

Hyderabad holds the edge over Delhi with 11 wins in a total of 18 clashes in the league.

In the last five encounters, Delhi leads with three wins to Hyderabad's two. Their last meeting was on November 9, 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the second qualifier.

TOP PERFORMERS IN THIS FIXTURE (ALL-TIME)

Rank Best Batsmen Team Runs Scored 1. Shikhar Dhawan DC: 2008, 2019-Present; SRH: 2013-2018 505 2. David Warner DC: 2009-13; SRH: 2014-Present 450 3. Kane Williamson SRH: 2015-Present 405 Rank Best Bowlers Team Wickets taken 1. Rashid Khan SRH: 2017-Present 13 2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH: 2014-Present 13 3. Amit Mishra SRH: 2013-14 9

STARS FROM LAST SEASON (IPL 2020)

Rank Best Batsmen Team Runs Scored 1. Shikhar Dhawan DC 618 2. David Warner SRH 548 3. Shreyas Iyer RR 519 Rank Best Bowlers Team Wickets taken 1. Kagiso Rabada DC 30 2. Anrich Nortje DC 22 3. Rashid Khan SRH 22

SRH vs DC DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM PICKS

Sportstar's fantasy cricket predictions and tips for today's IPL match - SRH vs DC

Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow (9.5 credits), Rishabh Pant (9.5 credits)

Batsmen: David Warner (10.5 credits), Shikhar Dhawan (C) (10.5 credits), Prithvi Shaw (8.5 credits)

All-rounders: Vijay Shankar (8.5 credits), Chris Woakes (8.5 credits), Lalit Yadav (8 credits)

Bowlers: Rashid Khan (VC) (9.5 credits), Ravichandran Ashwin (8.5 credits), Amit Mishra (8.5 credits)

STATS - IPL 2021

MOST RUNS (ORANGE CAP) - Shikhar Dhawan (DC)

Shikhar Dhawan (DC) MOST WICKETS (PURPLE CAP) - Harshal Patel (RCB)

Harshal Patel (RCB) MOST FOURS - Shikhar Dhawan (DC)

Shikhar Dhawan (DC) MOST SIXES - Jonny Bairstow (SRH) and KL Rahul (PBKS)

Jonny Bairstow (SRH) and KL Rahul (PBKS) LONGEST SIX - Kieron Pollard (MI)

Kieron Pollard (MI) MOST MAIDENS - Deepak Chahar (CSK), Fabian Allen (PBKS) and Mohammed Siraj (RCB)

Deepak Chahar (CSK), Fabian Allen (PBKS) and Mohammed Siraj (RCB) MOST DOT BALLS - Mohammed Siraj (RCB)

Mohammed Siraj (RCB) MOST FIFTIES - KL Rahul (PBKS)

KL Rahul (PBKS) MOST CENTURIES - Sanju Samson (RR) and Devdutt Padikkal (RCB)

Sanju Samson (RR) and Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) BEST BOWLING AVERAGE - Shahbaz Ahmed (RCB)

SQUADS

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddarth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

