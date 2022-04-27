IPL News IPL 2022: SRH vs GT predicted XI, head-to-head stats Indian Premier League 2022: Here are the predicted playing XIs and players to watch out for ahead of match 40 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Team Sportstar MUMBAI 27 April, 2022 12:54 IST IPL 2022: SRH vs GT predicted XI, head-to-head stats Team Sportstar MUMBAI 27 April, 2022 12:54 IST IPL 2022: SRH vs GT predicted XI, head-to-head stats Is Virat Kohli's poor form holding RCB back? Sanjay Bangar weighs in CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2022: Head-to-head record, players to watch out for RCB vs RR, IPL 2022: Head-to-head record, players to watch out for Read more stories on IPL News. More Videos LSG vs MI, IPL 2022: Head-to-head record, players to watch out for, predicted XI RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar confident of Virat Kohli's comeback KKR vs GT, IPL 2022: Head-to-head record, players to watch out for RCB v SRH, IPL 2022: Head-to-head record, players to watch out for DC vs RR, IPL 2022: Head-to-head record, players to watch out for IPL 2022: Which teams have lost most consecutive matches in IPL history? IPL 2022: Axar Patel on Delhi Capitals playing through a Covid outbreak MI vs CSK, IPL 2022 stats: head-to-head record, players to watch out for