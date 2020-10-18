IPL 2020: SRH vs KKR- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 35 of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the UAE on Sunday.

Head-to-head: (25 matches- SRH 7 | KKR 11)

The two teams have faced each other 18 times in the IPL so far, and KKR has dominated the fixture by winning it 11 times.

Last IPL meeting:

KKR (145/3 in 18 overs) beat SRH (142/4 in 20 overs) by 7 wickets.

Earlier this season, the sides had squared off in Abu Dhabi on September 26, Saturday. The Kolkata-based franchise handed the Hyderabad-based side a seven-wicket win. After restricting the Sunrisers to a modest total, Shubman Gill (70) and Eoin Morgan (42) put together a match-winning 92-run partnership for the fourth wicket and saw their team over the line.

IPL 2020 Form guide: (last 5 matches | win:loss)

SRH- The team has lost three of its last five encounters and comes into the contest on the back of two consecutive defeats. (2:3)

KKR- Kolkata has also lost three of its last five encounters, including the two consecutive defeats before this fixture. (2:3)

Current position in the table:

SRH (5th): After three wins and five losses from eight matches, Hyderabad currently sits fifth in the points table with six points.

KKR (4th): On the other hand, Kolkata is placed fourth in the points table after bagging eight points from eight matches. The side has won four matches and lost as many.

Top performers so far-SRH :

Top-scorers Top wicket-takers David Warner (284) Rashid Khan (10) Jonny Bairstow (280) T. Natarajan (9) Manish Pandey (206) Khaleel Ahmed (8)

Top performers so far-KKR :