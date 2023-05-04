IPL News

SRH vs KKR live streaming info: When and where to Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match

SRH vs KKR: Here’s all you need to know about the live streaming details of the SRH vs KKR match to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 04 May, 2023 08:41 IST
CHENNAI 04 May, 2023 08:41 IST
KKR’s Andre Russell plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans.

KKR’s Andre Russell plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

SRH vs KKR: Here’s all you need to know about the live streaming details of the SRH vs KKR match to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to continue its winning momentum when it takes on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT SRH vs KKR

When will the IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will be held on May 4, Thursday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app.

Full squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Tim Southee, Mandeep Singh, Jason Roy, Litton Das, David Wiese, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023 - Shubman Gill: We left too much for the lower middle order to do

IPL 2023: Josh Hazlewood hails home support for RCB in Lucknow

IPL 2023: Ravi Bishnoi says batting failure to blame for LSG loss, sub-130 total chasable

Slide shows

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us