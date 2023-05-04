SRH vs KKR live streaming info: When and where to Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match

Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to continue its winning momentum when it takes on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT SRH vs KKR

When will the IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will be held on May 4, Thursday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app.

Full squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Tim Southee, Mandeep Singh, Jason Roy, Litton Das, David Wiese, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana