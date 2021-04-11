SRH vs KKR, IPL 2021: Shakib Al Hasan returns to Kolkata in style, picks up wicket off first ball

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan marked his return to the Kolkata Knight Riders in style, picking up a wicket off his very first ball against former team Sunrisers Hyderabad during an Indian Premier League match at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Shakib, who had missed the previous edition of the T20 extravaganza, owing to a ban over failure to report corrupt approach, was bought by Kolkata at the IPL 2021 auction in February for Rs 3.2 crore.

On Sunday, the World No. 2 T20I all-rounder started his spell on a high, removing SRH opener Wriddhiman Saha with a back-of-a-length delivery that the wicketkeeper-batsman chopped back onto his stumps.

Earlier, KKR skipper Eoin Morgan had told the team's official website that Shakib adds a "different dynamic" to the franchise.

"Given that we play at different venues where the conditions change quite a lot, you have a spin-bowling all-rounder who had success in international cricket and IPL at different stages. If called upon, he can definitely deliver," the England captain went on to add.