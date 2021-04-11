Home IPL News SRH vs KKR, IPL 2021: Shakib Al Hasan returns to Kolkata in style, picks up wicket off first ball IPL 2021: KKR spinner Shakib Al Hasan removed SRH's Wriddhiman Saha off the very first ball of his spell. Team Sportstar Chennai 11 April, 2021 21:59 IST Shakib Al Hasan being congratulated by his KKR teammates. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar Chennai 11 April, 2021 21:59 IST Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan marked his return to the Kolkata Knight Riders in style, picking up a wicket off his very first ball against former team Sunrisers Hyderabad during an Indian Premier League match at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.Shakib, who had missed the previous edition of the T20 extravaganza, owing to a ban over failure to report corrupt approach, was bought by Kolkata at the IPL 2021 auction in February for Rs 3.2 crore.FOLLOW | SRH vs KKR Live score, IPL 2021: Prasidh, Shakib leave Sunrisers reeling in Powerplay On Sunday, the World No. 2 T20I all-rounder started his spell on a high, removing SRH opener Wriddhiman Saha with a back-of-a-length delivery that the wicketkeeper-batsman chopped back onto his stumps.Earlier, KKR skipper Eoin Morgan had told the team's official website that Shakib adds a "different dynamic" to the franchise."Given that we play at different venues where the conditions change quite a lot, you have a spin-bowling all-rounder who had success in international cricket and IPL at different stages. If called upon, he can definitely deliver," the England captain went on to add. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.